(For more market insights, including options activity, click on
; for the Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
Sept 17 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:
FUTURES FLAT BEFORE FED MEETING ON FUTURE OF STIMULUS
U.S. stock index futures were little changed before the
start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting on Tuesday that
could lay out plans to begin reducing its stimulus measures. S&P
500 futures were flat, Dow Jones industrial average
futures lost 2 points, while Nasdaq 100 futures
rose 1.5 points.
** KYTHERA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC, Monday close
$33.53, up 19.4 pct after market
The maker of aesthetic medicines on Monday said its ATX-101
experimental injectable drug met the main and secondary goals of
a clinical study testing the product's safety and efficacy in
reducing double chin. Over 1,000 patients from the United States
and Canada were enrolled in two late-stage studies for
evaluating the drug against a placebo, Kythera said.
** AGENUS INC Monday close $2.74, up 24 pct
premarket
The biotechnology company said a mid-stage study of its
experimental brain cancer vaccine used in combination with
standard treatments showed a 160 percent increase in progression
free survival, compared to the standard treatment alone, in
patients with an aggressive brain tumor.
** HUNTSMAN CORP, Monday close $19.14, up 7 pct
premarket
** ROCKWOOD HOLDINGS INC, Monday close $66.61, up 1
pct premarket
Huntsman said it would combine its pigment business with
Rockwood's as part of a $1.1 billion deal and eventually take
the business public.
** OUTERWALL INC, Monday close $55.97, down 20 pct
after market
The operator of the Redbox video rental kiosks slashed its
third-quarter and full-year earnings forecast as average
transaction size fell below its expectations due to higher
discounts, sending its shares down 20 percent.
** PANDORA MEDIA INC, Monday close $23.99, down 4.5
pct after market
The internet radio company warned on Monday that its
business is slowing and proposed a follow-on offering of 10
million shares for capital expenditures, according to a
regulatory filing.
** SOHU.COM INC, Monday close $69.61, up 2.1 pct
premarket
Goldman Sachs raised its rating on the Chinese Internet
portal's stock to "conviction buy" from "neutral", according to
the website theflyonthewall.com.
** PERION NETWORK LTD, Monday close $11.74, up 2
pct premarket
Benchmark Co raised its price target on the Israeli consumer
internet company's stock to $19 from $16, a day after Perion
said it would merge with privately held Conduit's "client
connect" business in an all-stock deal.
The brokerage said the deal was a "significant positive" for
Perion. "Perion will continue to gain scale and efficiencies in
the near-term, although Perion must continually invest in
customer acquisition to maintain its user base and drive further
revenue growth," analyst Daniel Kurnos said in a note.
** WERNER ENTERPRISES, Monday close $24.41, down 5
pct premarket
The transportation company forecast a third-quarter profit
below analysts' expectations, citing lower gains on equipment
sales and higher driver and maintenance costs. RBC Capital
Markets downgraded the stock to "sector perform" from
"outperform" and KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded it to "hold"
from "buy", according to theflyonthewall.com.
** BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORP, Monday close $17,
down 3 pct premarket
Brokerage Piper Jaffray cut its rating on the sports goods
retailer's stock to "neutral" from "overweight," theflyonthewall
reported.
** NOKIA , Monday close $6.24, down 1 pct
premarket
Nokia has delayed the launch of a large-screen "phablet"
device, originally planned for late September, following a deal
to sell its handset business and license patents to Microsoft
, a source said on Monday.
** AEROPOSTALE INC, Monday close $8.61, up 14 pct
premarket
Sycamore Partners reported a 7.96 percent holding in the
teen apparel retailer as of Sept. 9. (r.reuters.com/far23v)
** BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Monday close
$6.52, up 3.5 pct premarket
The pharmaceutical company said National Institute of
Allergy and Infectious Diseases granted it an initial $5 million
in funding to support the development of its experimental drug
to treat Marburg virus disease. Total funding could reach up to
$22 million over five years, the company said.
The Marburg virus disease is a rare, often fatal type of
hemorrhagic fever native to Africa, for which no drug has been
approved.
** INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC, Monday close
$16.01, down 2 pct after market
The REIT declared a dividend of 48 cents on its 7.75 percent
Series A preferred stock for the third quarter.
** MOSAIC CO, Monday close $45.59, down 2 pct after
market
** POTASH CORP, Monday close $33, down 2 pct after
market
** AGRIUM INC, Monday close $91.86 down 1 pct after
market
Mosaic, a U.S. fertilizer company, cut its third-quarter
outlook for the price and sales volume of potash and phosphate
on Monday, saying crop nutrient markets had softened in the wake
of the breakup of the Belarusian Potash Company.
The breakup of BPC in July and the decision by the main
player Uralkali OAO to pursue a volume-first strategy
weakened potash prices and caused some buyers to delay new
purchases because of uncertainty. BPC was one of the world's two
biggest potash trading companies, along with North America's
Canpotex Ltd - owned by Mosaic, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc
and Agrium Inc.
** CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP, Monday close $12.43, up
2 pct aftermarket
Chief Executive Andrew Littlefair notified the U.S.
regulators on Monday that he had bought 127,000 Clean Energy
shares at $12.69 per share.
** BROADCOM CORP, Monday close $26.91, up 1.5 pct
premarket
Brokerage Susquehanna raised its rating on the chipmaker's
stock to "positive" from "neutral" and its price target to $35
from $33, citing a pickup in telecom spending and product cycle
ramps at key mobile customers such as Apple Inc and
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
** ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC, Monday close $1.96
The medical device maker said its French affiliate Scient'x
S.A.S would lay off about 76 employees and reduce annual
operating expenses by $2 million-$6 million. Alphatec will also
amended its credit facility with MidCap Financial to have access
to up to an aggregate maximum amount of $73 million.
** LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP, Monday close $128.46
The Netherlands will purchase 37 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter
planes, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Tuesday, a decision that should end years of political wrangling
over ballooning costs and delays. The decision is a boost for
Lockheed Martin and Washington, which had urged the Netherlands
in April not to turn to other suppliers because of fears of
rising costs in a project that has been blighted by technical
faults and delays.
** JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, Monday close $53.14
The financial services company is close to settling civil
law investigations into its London Whale derivatives loss and
expects to pay about $700 million, according to a source
familiar with the matter.
** TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC, Monday close
$17.35, up 2 pct premarket
The company's unit Rockstar Games launched its much-awaited
title "Grand Theft Auto V" worldwide for Sony Corp's
PlayStation3 and Microsoft Corp's Xbox 360 gaming
consoles. GTA V will also be available for digital download from
the PlayStationNetwork.
** 3D SYSTEMS CORP, Monday close $50.06, up 1.65 pct
premarket
Credit Suisse initiated coverage on the 3D printer maker's
stock, saying the company is likely to achieve growth rates
above the industry average as it offers the broadest range of
technology and materials within the 3D printing sector. The
brokerage set a target price of $62 on the stock.
(Compiled by Varun Aggarwal)