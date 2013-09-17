(For more market insights, including options activity, click on
Sept 17 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Tuesday:
Stocks edged up at the open on Tuesday ahead of the start of
a highly anticipated Federal Reserve two-day meeting, while
inflation data supported the case for the Fed to start to reduce
its stimulus measures. The Dow Jones industrial average
rose 28.8 points or 0.19 percent, to 15,523.58, the S&P 500
gained 2.51 points or 0.15 percent, to 1,700.11 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 8.193 points or 0.22 percent, to
3,726.038.
** KYTHERA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC, $42.00, up 25
pct (9:36 a.m. ET)
The maker of aesthetic medicines said on Monday its ATX-101
experimental injectable drug met the main and secondary goals of
a clinical study testing the product's safety and efficacy in
reducing double chin. Over 1,000 patients from the United States
and Canada were enrolled in two late-stage studies for
evaluating the drug against a placebo, Kythera said.
** AGENUS INC $3.46, up 26 pct (9:37 a.m. ET)
The biotechnology company said a mid-stage study of its
experimental brain cancer vaccine used in combination with
standard treatments showed a 160 percent increase in progression
free survival, compared to the standard treatment alone, in
patients with an aggressive brain tumor.
** HUNTSMAN CORP, $20.21, up 6 pct (9:37 a.m. ET)
Huntsman said it would combine its pigment business with
Rockwood's as part of a $1.1 billion deal and eventually take
the business public.
** OUTERWALL INC, $46.97, down 16 pct (9:38a.m. ET)
The operator of the Redbox video rental kiosks slashed its
third-quarter and full-year earnings forecast as average
transaction size fell below its expectations due to higher
discounts, sending its shares down 20 percent.
** LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC, $4.77, down 3.4 pct
(09:38 ET)
Britain could have sold the 6 percent stake in the banking
group it placed with investment institutions nearly three times
over, sources said, raising the prospect it could sell all its
shares before the 2015 General Election.
** CHICO'S FAS INC, $17.29, up 5 pct (09:36 a.m. ET)
KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded its rating on the women's
apparel retailer's stock to "buy" from "hold," according to
Theflyonthewall.com.
** EZCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR LTD , Monday close
$22.24, up 5 pct premarket
Cisco Systems Inc intends to continue using EZchip
processors in all its routers that currently use its technology,
the company clarified in a statement after reports on Thursday
suggested that Cisco may replace EZchip processors in its
routers with a new programmable network processor chip.
** DENDREON CORP, $3.98, up 9 pct (9:39 a.m. ET)
The biotechnology company said the the European Commission
granted marketing approval to its prostate cancer vaccine,
Provenge.
The company said the vaccine is approved in all 28 countries
of the European Union as well as Norway, Iceland and
Liechtenstein.
** MICROSOFT CORP, $33.18, up 1 pct (9:36 a.m. ET)
The software maker said it would buy back up to $40 billion
of its shares and raise its quarterly dividend by 22 percent.
The new share repurchase program, which has no expiration date,
replaces a $40 billion buyback program that was set to expire on
Sept. 30.
** NEOSTEM INC, $8.87, up 6 pct (9:32 a.m. ET)
The specialty pharmaceutical company said an independent
Data Safety Monitoring Board recommended that the company
continue with a mid-stage trial of its heart drug after a third
review.
The drug, AMR-001, is being tested to preserve heart
function after a severe heart attack.
** PERION NETWORK LTD, $12.29, up 5 pct (9:42 a.m.
ET)
Benchmark Co raised its price target on the Israeli consumer
internet company's stock to $19 from $16, a day after Perion
said it would merge with privately held Conduit's "client
connect" business in an all-stock deal.
The brokerage said the deal was a "significant positive" for
Perion. "Perion will continue to gain scale and efficiencies in
the near-term, although Perion must continually invest in
customer acquisition to maintain its user base and drive further
revenue growth," analyst Daniel Kurnos said in a note.
** WERNER ENTERPRISES, $23.09, down 5 pct (9:43
a.m. ET)
The transportation company forecast a third-quarter profit
below analysts' expectations, citing lower gains on equipment
sales and higher driver and maintenance costs. RBC Capital
Markets downgraded the stock to "sector perform" from
"outperform" and KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded it to "hold"
from "buy", according to theflyonthewall.com.
** BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORP, $16.50, down 3 pct
(9:43 a.m. ET)
Brokerage Piper Jaffray cut its rating on the sports goods
retailer's stock to "neutral" from "overweight," theflyonthewall
reported.
** AEROPOSTALE INC, $10.11, up 17 pct (9:44 a.m. ET)
Sycamore Partners reported a 7.96 percent holding in the
teen apparel retailer as of Sept. 9. (r.reuters.com/far23v)
(Compiled by Varun Aggarwal)