Sept 17 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Tuesday:
WALL STREET EDGES UP AS FED MEETING LOOMS
Stocks edged up at the open on Tuesday ahead of the start of
a highly anticipated Federal Reserve two-day meeting, while
inflation data supported the case for the Fed to start to reduce
its stimulus measures. The Dow Jones industrial average
rose 28.8 points or 0.19 percent, to 15,523.58, the S&P 500
gained 2.51 points or 0.15 percent, to 1,700.11 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 8.193 points or 0.22 percent, to
3,726.038.
** KYTHERA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC, $42.00, up 25
pct (9:36 a.m. ET)
The maker of aesthetic medicines said on Monday its ATX-101
experimental injectable drug met the main and secondary goals of
a clinical study testing the product's safety and efficacy in
reducing double chin. Over 1,000 patients from the United States
and Canada were enrolled in two late-stage studies for
evaluating the drug against a placebo, Kythera said.
** REPROS THERAPEUTICS INC, $26.75, up 26 pct
(09:48 a.m. ET)
The company said its drug Androxal met the main goals of a
pivotal study in men with secondary hypogonadism, a condition in
which men don't produce enough testosterone.
** REGADO BIOSCIENCES INC, $9.11, up 20 pct (9:50
a.m. ET)
The drugmaker enrolled the first patient for its
experimental heart drug currently in late-stage clinical trials.
The study, REGULATE-PCI, is expected to enroll 13,200
patients in about 500 sites worldwide. The company expects the
first of the three interim analyses of the drug in the second
quarter of 2014.
** AGENUS INC $3.46, up 26 pct (9:37 a.m. ET)
The biotechnology company said a mid-stage study of its
experimental brain cancer vaccine used in combination with
standard treatments showed a 160 percent increase in progression
free survival, compared to the standard treatment alone, in
patients with an aggressive brain tumor.
** COMPUGEN LTD, $9.53, up 5 pct (09:46 a.m. ET)
The company said data on its experimental cancer therapy
showed the drug can affect the activities of certain cells that
play critical roles in the immune system's response against a
tumor.
Data showed that the drug, CGEN-15049, has the potential to
be developed for the treatment of various cancers, the company
said.
** SAFEWAY INC, $30.85, up 10 pct (09:50 a.m. ET)
The supermarket operator said it has adopted a one-year
shareholder rights plan after it became aware of an accumulation
of a significant amount of common stock of the company.
The company set the trigger of the rights plan at 10 percent
at which time the board will be entitled to redeem the rights at
$0.01 per right.
** HUNTSMAN CORP, $20.21, up 6 pct (9:37 a.m. ET)
Huntsman said it would combine its pigment business with
Rockwood's as part of a $1.1 billion deal and eventually take
the business public.
** US AIRWAYS INC, $18.65, up 3.2 pct (9:45 a.m ET)
** DELTA AIR LINES INC, $23.42, up 1 pct
** UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC, $32.86, up 0.55
pct
** SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO, $14.23, up 1 pct
J.P. Morgan Securities raised its price target on some of
the airline stocks, saying firm Revenue Per Available Seat Mile
(RASM), a measure of unit revenue for airlines, and retreating
oil prices bode well for their third-quarter 2013 earnings. The
brokerage upgraded the stock of US Airways to "overweight" from
"neutral" and raised its price target to $26 from $18, saying
the company's "stand-alone prospects" are better than implied by
the market. The brokerage also upgraded the stock of Delta Air
Lines to "overweight" from "neutral", while raising the price
target to $26 from $22.
** OUTERWALL INC, $46.97, down 16 pct (9:38a.m. ET)
The operator of the Redbox video rental kiosks slashed its
third-quarter and full-year earnings forecast as average
transaction size fell below its expectations due to higher
discounts, sending its shares down 20 percent.
** LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC, $4.77, down 3.4 pct
(09:38 ET)
** BARCLAYS PLC, $18.87, down 2.73 pct (10:00 ET)
Britain could have sold the 6 percent stake in the banking
group it placed with investment institutions nearly three times
over, sources said, raising the prospect it could sell all its
shares before the 2015 General Election.
** MOSAIC CO, $45.59, down 1 pct (10:01 a.m. ET)
** POTASH CORP, $33, down 1 pct (10:02 a.m. ET)
** AGRIUM INC, $91.86, down 1 pct (10:01 a.m. ET)
Mosaic, a U.S. fertilizer company, cut its third-quarter
outlook for the price and sales volume of potash and phosphate
on Monday, saying crop nutrient markets had softened in the wake
of the breakup of the Belarusian Potash Company.
Brokerage Canaccord Genuity cut price target on Mosaic and
Potash stocks on Tuesday saying they expect volatility in
fertilizer volumes to continue through the fourth quarter.
The breakup of BPC in July and the decision by the main
player Uralkali OAO to pursue a volume-first strategy
weakened potash prices and caused some buyers to delay new
purchases because of uncertainty. BPC was one of the world's two
biggest potash trading companies, along with North America's
Canpotex Ltd - owned by Mosaic, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc
and Agrium Inc.
** SWIFT TRANSPORTATION CO, $19.61, down 3 pct
(10:04 ET)
The truckload carrier said it expects adjusted earnings for
the third quarter to be 27 to 30 cents per share. Analysts on
average were expecting earnings of 31 cents per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
** CHICO'S FAS INC, $17.29, up 5 pct (09:36 a.m. ET)
KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded its rating on the women's
apparel retailer's stock to "buy" from "hold," according to
Theflyonthewall.com.
** EZCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR LTD , Monday close
$22.24, up 5 pct premarket
Cisco Systems Inc intends to continue using EZchip
processors in all its routers that currently use its technology,
the company clarified in a statement after reports on Thursday
suggested that Cisco may replace EZchip processors in its
routers with a new programmable network processor chip.
** DENDREON CORP, $3.98, up 9 pct (9:39 a.m. ET)
The biotechnology company said the the European Commission
granted marketing approval to its prostate cancer vaccine,
Provenge.
The company said the vaccine is approved in all 28 countries
of the European Union as well as Norway, Iceland and
Liechtenstein.
** MICROSOFT CORP, $33.18, up 1 pct (9:36 a.m. ET)
The software maker said it would buy back up to $40 billion
of its shares and raise its quarterly dividend by 22 percent.
The new share repurchase program, which has no expiration date,
replaces a $40 billion buyback program that was set to expire on
Sept. 30.
** NEOSTEM INC, $8.87, up 6 pct (9:32 a.m. ET)
The specialty pharmaceutical company said an independent
Data Safety Monitoring Board recommended that the company
continue with a mid-stage trial of its heart drug after a third
review.
The drug, AMR-001, is being tested to preserve heart
function after a severe heart attack.
** PERION NETWORK LTD, $12.29, up 5 pct (9:42 a.m.
ET)
Benchmark Co raised its price target on the Israeli consumer
internet company's stock to $19 from $16, a day after Perion
said it would merge with privately held Conduit's "client
connect" business in an all-stock deal.
The brokerage said the deal was a "significant positive" for
Perion. "Perion will continue to gain scale and efficiencies in
the near-term, although Perion must continually invest in
customer acquisition to maintain its user base and drive further
revenue growth," analyst Daniel Kurnos said in a note.
** WERNER ENTERPRISES, $23.09, down 5 pct (9:43
a.m. ET)
The transportation company forecast a third-quarter profit
below analysts' expectations, citing lower gains on equipment
sales and higher driver and maintenance costs. RBC Capital
Markets downgraded the stock to "sector perform" from
"outperform" and KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded it to "hold"
from "buy", according to theflyonthewall.com.
** BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORP, $16.50, down 3 pct
(9:43 a.m. ET)
Brokerage Piper Jaffray cut its rating on the sports goods
retailer's stock to "neutral" from "overweight," theflyonthewall
reported.
** AEROPOSTALE INC, $10.11, up 17 pct (9:44 a.m. ET)
Sycamore Partners reported a 7.96 percent holding in the
teen apparel retailer as of Sept. 9. (r.reuters.com/far23v)
** NUCOR CORP, $49.96, up 2 pct (09:55 a.m. ET)
Steelmaker Nucor Corp said third-quarter earnings
may rise from a year earlier, helped in part by some improvement
in demand, as well as supply disruptions experienced by its
competitors. The company said it expects third-quarter earnings
of between 35 and 40 cents a share, compared with earnings of 35
cents per share a year ago.
(Compiled by Varun Aggarwal)