Sept 19 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Thursday:
FUTURES CLIMB AFTER SURPRISE FED MOVE TO MAINTAIN STIMULUS
U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday, a day after the
Federal Reserve surprised investors and economists by keeping
its stimulus measures intact. S&P 500 futures rose 5
points, Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 58
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 8.25 points.
** RITE AID CORP, Wednesday close $3.71, up 17 pct
premarket
The third-largest U.S. drugstore chain raised its fiscal
2014 profit forecast after reporting better-than-expected
quarterly results, boosted by sales of higher-margin generic
drugs.
** TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC, Wednesday
close $17.20, up 17 pct after market
Brokerage Macquarie Equities Research raised its price
target on the stock to $25 from $23 after the video game
publisher racked up $800 million in first-day sales of Grand
Theft Auto V, the fifth installment of the lucrative franchise
that went on sale across the globe on Tuesday.
Macquarie analyst Ben Schachter in the opening line of his
note said "Bottom Line - Wow! (and that is an understatement)."
** BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Wednesday close
$77.49, up 10 pct premarket
Roche Holding AG could buy the maker of drugs for
rare diseases for about $95 to $105 per share in a deal valued
at about $15 billion, media reports said, quoting
dealreporter.com. UBS AG will lend $5 billion to Roche
for the takeover, the reports quoted dealreporter.com as saying.
** JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, $53.41, up 1 pct premarket
The biggest U.S. bank will pay about $920 million in
penalties to regulators in two countries to settle some of its
potential liabilities from its $6.2 billion London Whale
derivatives loss last year, according to terms made public on
Thursday.
** ORACLE CORP, Wednesday close $33.87, down 2 pct
premarket
The company forecast sales and profit for its second quarter
that fell short of expectations as it continues to battle soft
global IT demand and smaller rivals focused on providing
software over the Internet.
** FACEBOOK INC, Wednesday close $45.23
The social networking company is expanding a service that
lets a group of major marketers measure the effectiveness of
their ads, in the company's latest move to prove that
advertising on the world's largest social network leads to real
world sales.
** TRANSCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Wednesday close
$3.59, up 9 pct after market
Drugmaker Retrophin Inc said it offered to buy the
rest of Transcept Pharmaceuticals shares it does not already own
for $4 per share, valuing Transcept at about $75 million.
Retrophin's offer represents an 11 percent premium to
Transcept's closing share price of $3.59 on the Nasdaq on
Wednesday.
** VODAFONE GROUP , Wednesday close $34.17,
down 1.8 pct premarket
The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to stick with its
economic stimulus programme causes traders to move out of stocks
seen as "defensive" plays, such as Vodafone, and into "riskier"
plays such as miners.
** GROUPON INC, Wednesday close $11.55, up 4 pct
premarket
Brokerage Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the online coupon
company's stock to "buy" from "hold" as it sees strength in
Groupon's core business in the U.S, and stability in key
European markets. Analyst Rohan Jordan believes continued shift
of usage toward app-based e-commerce should also work in the
company's favor.
** TIME WARNER INC, Wednesday close $63.34, up 2 pct
premarket
Brokerage Morgan Stanley upgraded the entertainment
company's stock to "overweight" from "equal weight", according
to theflyonthewall.com.
** KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC, $5.85, up 6.6 pct
premarket
The maker of electric vehicles said the Chinese government
unveiled a subsidy policy for pure electric vehicles, plug-in
hybrid electric vehicles and fuel-cell battery vehicles. The
policy would be beneficial to a variety of Kandi's pure electric
vehicle projects in the country, chief executive Xiaoming Hu
said.
** STEELCASE INC, down 5.5 pct after market
The office furniture maker reported second-quarter results
below analysts' expectations, mainly hurt by the economic crisis
in Western Europe. The company said the Europe, Middle East, and
Africa (EMEA) region underperformed even as the Americas region
contributed a strong operating margin.
** ISIS PHARMACEUTICALS, $31.80, up 4 pct premarket
The drugmaker said follow-up preliminary data from an
early-stage trial on its experimental drug to treat a rare
genetic neuromuscular disease showed improvements in muscle
function tests in children.
Children with spinal muscular atrophy who received the two
highest doses of the drug (6 mg and 9 mg) continued to show
improvements in muscle function tests up to 14 months after a
single injection of the drug codenamed ISIS-SMNRx.
Children suffering from spinal muscular atrophy often never
achieve the simplest motor milestones like walking, crawling, or
sitting up.
** WALT DISNEY CO, Wednesday close $67.11, down 1.5
pct after market
A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday denied a request by
Walt Disney's ABC unit to stop Dish Network Corp from
selling devices that let viewers skip commercials when watching
primetime broadcast shows.
** PACIFIC COAST OIL TRUST, Wednesday close $17.98,
down 6 pct after market
The statutory trust formed by oil and gas producer Pacific
Coast Energy Co LP (PCEC) said on Wednesday it would offer 13.5
million trust units in an underwritten public offering in PCEC's
bid to repay a portion of its debt.
** APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC, $29.49, down 5.7 pct
after market
The maker of glass products reported second-quarter earnings
lower than analysts' estimates. The company also raised its
full-year earnings forecast to between 93 cents and $1 per share
from 90 cents to $1 per share. Analysts on average expect
earnings of 96 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
** ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, Wednesday close $4.37,
down 4 pct premarket
The real estate investment trust announced a monthly cash
dividend of 5 cents per share for the October-December period,
about 29 percent lower than the 7 cents per share it had
announced for the July-September period.
** SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC, Wednesday close
$39.45, down 3.7 pct after market
The company, which makes software for financial service
providers, said on Wednesday that investment funds affiliated
with The Carlyle Group made a public offering of about 7.5
million shares of SS&C's common stock.
** FIFTH STREET FINANCE CORP, Wednesday close
$10.52, down 2.7 pct after market
The investment company said that it had started a public
offering of 15 million shares of its common stock. Net proceeds
from the offering would be used to repay debt, Fifth Street
said.
** JAVELIN MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP, Wednesday close
$13.21, down 7 pct aftermarket
The mortgage company slashed its monthly cash dividend to 15
cents per share from 23 cents per share for the fourth quarter.
** GT ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC, Wednesday close
$7.55, up 4 pct premarket
Brokerage UBS Investment Research raised its rating on the
solar and LED equipment maker's stock to "buy" from "neutral",
according to theflyonthewall.com.
** ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC, Wednesday close $17.15
A U.S. court has handed down a preliminary decision to halt
the closing of Vivendi SA's $8.2 billion deal to sell
most of its stake in Activision Blizzard back to the U.S.
company, the games publisher said on Wednesday.
(Compiled by Varun Aggarwal)