Sept 20 U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday as
investors digested comments by a senior Federal Reserve
official, who said that the central bank's stimulus efforts
could be scaled back from as early as October. Some U.S.
stocks on the move:
** PROSENSA, $7.28, down 70 pct (9:56 a.m. ET)
** SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, $37.21, up 1 pct
An experimental drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy from
GlaxoSmithKline and Prosensa failed to meet its goal in a
late-stage clinical trial, the companies said on Friday. The
drug, drisapersen, did not show a statistically significant
improvement in the distance that patients could walk in six
minutes compared to a placebo in the Phase three test.
Shares of rival Sarepta, which is also making a drug for
Duchenne muscular dystrophy, also fell 8 percent in trade.
** VERENIUM CORP, $3.97, up 58 pct (9:56 a.m. ET)
The company announced that it has entered into a definitive
merger agreement with BASF Corporation, a chemicals company,
under which BASF will commence a cash tender offer for all of
the outstanding shares of Verenium's common stock. Based on all
outstanding shares and including all net financial liabilities,
the enterprise value would be approximately USD62 million
(approximately EUR 48 million).
** CARDINAL FINANCIAL CORP, $16.49, down 7 pct
(09:39 ET)
FBR cut its rating on the bank holding company's stock to
"market perform" from "outperform" after it said that its
mortgage banking volumes for the third quarter is expected to
drop by 40 percent compared to the previous quarter. It also cut
its price target to $16.50 from $19.
Raymond James also cut its rating to "outperform" from
"strong buy."
** CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $5.24, up 39 pct
(9:55 a.m. ET)
The drugmaker said on Thursday that updated data from a
clinical study showed its experimental product, sapacitabine,
has activity against a majority of ovarian cancer samples taken
from patients, including resistant tumors. The drug is currently
being tested in late-stage studies as a as front-line treatment
for acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly.
** TIBCO SOFTWARE INC, $26.35, up 4 pct (9:55 a.m.
ET)
The company on Thursday said its contract pipeline for the
next year was robust as customers become more willing to spend
on large deals, and the business software maker added that its
Americas business was "back to strength".
At least five brokerages, including Barclays and JP Morgan,
raised their price targets on Tibco's stock on Friday.
Susquehanna upgraded the stock to "positive" from "neutral".
** SOLARWINDS INC, $37.28, down 5 pct (9:54 a.m. ET)
Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to sell from neutral,
according to the website theflyonthewall.com.
** DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC, $47.11, down 4 pct (9:53
a.m. ET)
The restaurant operator reported a lower quarterly profit
and higher sales on Friday and said President and Chief
Operating Officer Drew Madsen would retire at the end of this
quarter.
** TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC, $15.45, down 4 pct (9:52
a.m. ET)
The equipment parts supplier announced that it was
withdrawing its fiscal 2013 guidance relating to revenue and
EBITDA. It is unlikely to issue any updates until its fiscal
2014 guidance on January 2014, it said.
** BALTIC TRADING LTD, $4.75, down 7 pct (9:51 a.m.
ET)
The drybulk shipper on Thursday said it was offering its
common shares to fund vessel acquisitions, working capital and
other activities.
** NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP, $32.00, down 5 pct (9:50
a.m. ET)
The propane gas supplier on Thursday said it would offer 4.1
million units in an offering. The proceeds from the sale will be
used to repay debt, the company said.
** JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD, $18.20, up 10 pct
(9:50 a.m. ET)
The solar panel maker said on Thursday it would offer 3.8
million American depositary shares (ADS) priced at $16.25 each
to expand its manufacturing capacity, develop solar projects and
fund working capital.
** AK STEEL HOLDING CORP, $4.04, down 9 pct (9:48
a.m. ET)
The steel maker estimated a wider-than-expected loss for the
third quarter as production was hit by a mechanical failure at
its Ohio facility, sending its shares down 7 percent in
after-market trading. The steelmaker said it expects to incur a
loss of 22 cents to 27 cents per share. Analysts were expecting
a loss of 11 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
** NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS LP, $14.05, down 6 pct
(9:48 a.m. ET)
The shipping company said it plans to offer 5 million common
units in a public offering. Navios expects to use the net
proceeds to fund its fleet expansion and for general partnership
purposes.
(Compiled by Varun Aggarwal)