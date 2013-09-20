(For more market insights, including options activity, click on
Sept 20 Wall Street was little changed on
Friday, as investors waited to see if speeches by several U.S.
Federal Reserve officials would shed light on the Fed's surprise
decision to maintain stimulus for now and how much longer the
program was likely to continue. The Dow Jones industrial average
was down 0.17 percent, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 0.09 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 0.10 percent. Some U.S. stocks on the move:
** CLUBCORP HOLDINGS INC $15.05, up 7 pct (10:00
a.m. ET)
The golf club operator offered 18 million shares in its IPO
to raise net proceeds of about $168.8 million. ClubCorp, the
largest owner and operator of private golf and country clubs in
the United states, was taken private by KSL Capital in a $1.8
billion deal in October 2006.
** ROCKET FUEL INC, $56.80, up 97 pct (10:56 a.m.
ET)
The advertisement technology company was valued at more than
$2 billion on its market debut, a day after it priced its IPO at
the top end of its revised price range. The company, which
delivers Web-based video advertisements raised $116 million in
the offering.
** PROSENSA, $7.28, down 70 pct (9:56 a.m. ET)
** SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, $37.21, up 1 pct
An experimental drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy from
GlaxoSmithKline and Prosensa failed to meet its goal in a
late-stage clinical trial, the companies said on Friday. The
drug, drisapersen, did not show a statistically significant
improvement in the distance that patients could walk in six
minutes compared to a placebo in the Phase three test.
Shares of rival Sarepta, which is also making a drug for
Duchenne muscular dystrophy, also fell 8 percent in trade.
** VERENIUM CORP, $3.97, up 58 pct (9:56 a.m. ET)
The company announced that it has entered into a definitive
merger agreement with BASF Corporation, a chemicals company,
under which BASF will commence a cash tender offer for all of
the outstanding shares of Verenium's common stock. Based on all
outstanding shares and including all net financial liabilities,
the enterprise value would be approximately USD62 million
(approximately EUR 48 million).
** CARDINAL FINANCIAL CORP, $16.49, down 7 pct
(09:39 a.m. ET)
FBR cut its rating on the bank holding company's stock to
"market perform" from "outperform" after it said that its
mortgage banking volumes for the third quarter is expected to
drop by 40 percent compared to the previous quarter. It also cut
its price target to $16.50 from $19.
Raymond James also cut its rating to "outperform" from
"strong buy."
** INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC, up 10 pct, $62.19
(10:40 a.m. ET)
Brokearge BMO Capital Markets increased the price target on
the drugmaker's stock to $107 from $62, citing lesser regulatory
risk and greater flexibility in the pricing of its late-stage
liver drug.
** TECHNE CORP, $80.11, up 3.1 pct (10:31 a.m. ET)
Baird analyst Jeffrey Elliot upgraded his rating on the
biotechnology company's stock to "outperform" from "neutral"
saying Chief Executive Chuck Kummeth's strategy, including his
plans to invest in China and other emerging markets, is a good
opportunity for growth.
** DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL CO, $33.76, down 9.7 pct
(10:38 a.m. ET)
The company, which provides seismic data, said on Thursday
that a significant reduction in the utilization of its data
acquisition crew would hurt its fourth-quarter results.
** CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $5.24, up 39 pct
(9:55 a.m. ET)
The drugmaker said on Thursday that updated data from a
clinical study showed its experimental product, sapacitabine,
has activity against a majority of ovarian cancer samples taken
from patients, including resistant tumors. The drug is currently
being tested in late-stage studies as a as front-line treatment
for acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly.
** ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $10.60, up 5 pct
(10:11 a.m. ET)
A report by contributors on investment website SeekingAlpha
said the biotechnology company would be acquired within six
months. The contributors also said the company is significantly
undervalued and its drug-device pain treatment could grab a
significant part of the market for pain drugs. (link.reuters.com/syn33v)
** CANADIAN SOLAR INC, $15.34, up 3 pct (10:06 a.m.
ET)
Analysts at Lazard Capital Markets raised their price target
on the solar panel maker to $20 from $18, citing confidence in
the company's earnings power and cash flow generation
capabilities in 2014 and beyond.
The analysts said the company's project business in Japan
and China would replace the Canadian project pipeline in 2015
and beyond.
** BLYTH INC, $12.98, up 8 pct (10:26 a.m. ET)
Todd Andrew Goergen, beneficial owner of the candle maker,
on Thursday filed with regulators to purchase 20,000 of the
company's shares at $12.34 per share.
** TIBCO SOFTWARE INC, $26.35, up 4 pct (9:55 a.m.
ET)
The company on Thursday said its contract pipeline for the
next year was robust as customers become more willing to spend
on large deals, and the business software maker added that its
Americas business was "back to strength".
At least five brokerages, including Barclays and JP Morgan,
raised their price targets on Tibco's stock on Friday.
Susquehanna upgraded the stock to "positive" from "neutral".
** SOLARWINDS INC, $37.28, down 5 pct (9:54 a.m. ET)
Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to sell from neutral,
according to the website theflyonthewall.com.
** DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC, $47.11, down 4 pct (9:53
a.m. ET)
The restaurant operator reported a lower quarterly profit
and higher sales on Friday and said President and Chief
Operating Officer Drew Madsen would retire at the end of this
quarter.
** ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP, $4.71, down 4 pct (10:15
a.m. ET)
** AGNICO EAGLE, $27.2, down 5 pct (10:15 a.m. ET)
** NEW GOLD INC, $6.40, down 6 pct (10:13 a.m. ET)
** ELDORADO GOLD, $7.15, down 6 pct (10:13 a.m. ET)
** BARRICK GOLD CORP, $18.82, down 3 pct (10:13 a.m.
ET)
** ROYAL GOLD CORP, $51.16, down 6 pct (10:11
a.m.ET)
** SILVER WHEATON, $25.45, down 4 pct (10:11 a.m ET)
** IAMGOLD CORP, $5.42, down 6 pct (10:11 a.m. ET)
** HECLA MINING CO, $3.38, down 4 pct (10:11 a.m. ET)
** NEWMONT MINING CORP, $28.98, down 3 pct (10:10
a.m. ET)
** SILVER STANDARD RESOURCES INC, $6.67, down 4 pct
(10:10 a.m. ET)
** FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP, $13.31, down 4 pct
(10:10 a.m. ET)
** AURICO GOLD INC, $4.20, down 5 pct (10:10 a.m.
ET)
Gold fell more than 1 percent on Friday, paring the rally it
made after the Federal Reserve's surprise decision this week to
maintain monetary stimulus, after a Fed official hinted tapering
may yet be unveiled at the bank's October meeting.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 1.9
percent at $22.57 an ounce, tracking losses in gold.
** TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC, $15.45, down 4 pct (9:52
a.m. ET)
The equipment parts supplier announced that it was
withdrawing its fiscal 2013 guidance relating to revenue and
EBITDA. It is unlikely to issue any updates until its fiscal
2014 guidance on January 2014, it said.
** BALTIC TRADING LTD, $4.75, down 7 pct (9:51 a.m.
ET)
The drybulk shipper on Thursday said it was offering its
common shares to fund vessel acquisitions, working capital and
other activities.
** NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP, $32.00, down 5 pct (9:50
a.m. ET)
The propane gas supplier on Thursday said it would offer 4.1
million units in an offering. The proceeds from the sale will be
used to repay debt, the company said.
** JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD, $18.20, up 10 pct
(9:50 a.m. ET)
The solar panel maker said on Thursday it would offer 3.8
million American depositary shares (ADS) priced at $16.25 each
to expand its manufacturing capacity, develop solar projects and
fund working capital.
** AK STEEL HOLDING CORP, $4.04, down 9 pct (9:48
a.m. ET)
The steel maker estimated a wider-than-expected loss for the
third quarter as production was hit by a mechanical failure at
its Ohio facility, sending its shares down 7 percent in
after-market trading. The steelmaker said it expects to incur a
loss of 22 cents to 27 cents per share. Analysts were expecting
a loss of 11 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
** SUNEDISON INC, $8.08, up 2.4 pct (10:12 a.m. ET)
Analysts at RBC Capital Markets raised their rating on the
solar company to "outperform" from "sector perform", saying a
recent secondary offering and the company's planned divestiture
of its semiconductor business to shore up its balance sheet
would help finance project constructions.
** NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS LP, $14.05, down 6 pct
(9:48 a.m. ET)
The shipping company said it plans to offer 5 million common
units in a public offering. Navios expects to use the net
proceeds to fund its fleet expansion and for general partnership
purposes.
** INSULET CORP, $35.75, down 5 pct (10:22 a.m. ET)
JMP Securities analysts downgraded the stock to "market
perform" from "market outperform", saying that there was a sharp
rise in adverse events reports related to the company's insulin
pump on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's database.
Analysts said there was also an increase in negative online
customer feedback about device malfunctions, device failure and
the lack of customer services.
"The company may be faced with quality control issues (maybe
because of the surge in demand) that may attract FDA's attention
or require retooling the manufacturing process," they wrote in a
note to clients.
** ASIA ENTERTAINMENT & RESOURCES LTD, $3.73, down
5.6 pct (09:50 a.m. ET)
The VIP room gaming promoter said it may have to delay its
planned listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange, citing the
untimely death of its sponsor's principal, who was in charge of
the listing application. VIP rooms are exclusive areas within
casinos.
(Compiled by Varun Aggarwal)