Sept 20 Wall Street was little changed on Friday, as investors waited to see if speeches by several U.S. Federal Reserve officials would shed light on the Fed's surprise decision to maintain stimulus for now and how much longer the program was likely to continue. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.17 percent, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.09 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.10 percent. Some U.S. stocks on the move:

** CLUBCORP HOLDINGS INC $15.05, up 7 pct (10:00 a.m. ET)

The golf club operator offered 18 million shares in its IPO to raise net proceeds of about $168.8 million. ClubCorp, the largest owner and operator of private golf and country clubs in the United states, was taken private by KSL Capital in a $1.8 billion deal in October 2006.

** ROCKET FUEL INC, $56.80, up 97 pct (10:56 a.m. ET)

The advertisement technology company was valued at more than $2 billion on its market debut, a day after it priced its IPO at the top end of its revised price range. The company, which delivers Web-based video advertisements raised $116 million in the offering.

** PROSENSA, $7.28, down 70 pct (9:56 a.m. ET)

** SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, $37.21, up 1 pct

An experimental drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy from GlaxoSmithKline and Prosensa failed to meet its goal in a late-stage clinical trial, the companies said on Friday. The drug, drisapersen, did not show a statistically significant improvement in the distance that patients could walk in six minutes compared to a placebo in the Phase three test.

Shares of rival Sarepta, which is also making a drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, also fell 8 percent in trade.

** VERENIUM CORP, $3.97, up 58 pct (9:56 a.m. ET)

The company announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with BASF Corporation, a chemicals company, under which BASF will commence a cash tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of Verenium's common stock. Based on all outstanding shares and including all net financial liabilities, the enterprise value would be approximately USD62 million (approximately EUR 48 million).

** CARDINAL FINANCIAL CORP, $16.49, down 7 pct (09:39 a.m. ET) FBR cut its rating on the bank holding company's stock to "market perform" from "outperform" after it said that its mortgage banking volumes for the third quarter is expected to drop by 40 percent compared to the previous quarter. It also cut its price target to $16.50 from $19.

Raymond James also cut its rating to "outperform" from "strong buy."

** INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC, up 10 pct, $62.19 (10:40 a.m. ET)

Brokearge BMO Capital Markets increased the price target on the drugmaker's stock to $107 from $62, citing lesser regulatory risk and greater flexibility in the pricing of its late-stage liver drug.

** TECHNE CORP, $80.11, up 3.1 pct (10:31 a.m. ET)

Baird analyst Jeffrey Elliot upgraded his rating on the biotechnology company's stock to "outperform" from "neutral" saying Chief Executive Chuck Kummeth's strategy, including his plans to invest in China and other emerging markets, is a good opportunity for growth.

** DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL CO, $33.76, down 9.7 pct (10:38 a.m. ET)

The company, which provides seismic data, said on Thursday that a significant reduction in the utilization of its data acquisition crew would hurt its fourth-quarter results.

** CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $5.24, up 39 pct (9:55 a.m. ET)

The drugmaker said on Thursday that updated data from a clinical study showed its experimental product, sapacitabine, has activity against a majority of ovarian cancer samples taken from patients, including resistant tumors. The drug is currently being tested in late-stage studies as a as front-line treatment for acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly.

** ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $10.60, up 5 pct (10:11 a.m. ET)

A report by contributors on investment website SeekingAlpha said the biotechnology company would be acquired within six months. The contributors also said the company is significantly undervalued and its drug-device pain treatment could grab a significant part of the market for pain drugs. (link.reuters.com/syn33v)

** CANADIAN SOLAR INC, $15.34, up 3 pct (10:06 a.m. ET)

Analysts at Lazard Capital Markets raised their price target on the solar panel maker to $20 from $18, citing confidence in the company's earnings power and cash flow generation capabilities in 2014 and beyond.

The analysts said the company's project business in Japan and China would replace the Canadian project pipeline in 2015 and beyond.

** BLYTH INC, $12.98, up 8 pct (10:26 a.m. ET)

Todd Andrew Goergen, beneficial owner of the candle maker, on Thursday filed with regulators to purchase 20,000 of the company's shares at $12.34 per share.

** TIBCO SOFTWARE INC, $26.35, up 4 pct (9:55 a.m. ET)

The company on Thursday said its contract pipeline for the next year was robust as customers become more willing to spend on large deals, and the business software maker added that its Americas business was "back to strength".

At least five brokerages, including Barclays and JP Morgan, raised their price targets on Tibco's stock on Friday. Susquehanna upgraded the stock to "positive" from "neutral".

** SOLARWINDS INC, $37.28, down 5 pct (9:54 a.m. ET)

Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to sell from neutral, according to the website theflyonthewall.com.

** DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC, $47.11, down 4 pct (9:53 a.m. ET)

The restaurant operator reported a lower quarterly profit and higher sales on Friday and said President and Chief Operating Officer Drew Madsen would retire at the end of this quarter.

** ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP, $4.71, down 4 pct (10:15 a.m. ET)

** AGNICO EAGLE, $27.2, down 5 pct (10:15 a.m. ET)

** NEW GOLD INC, $6.40, down 6 pct (10:13 a.m. ET)

** ELDORADO GOLD, $7.15, down 6 pct (10:13 a.m. ET)

** BARRICK GOLD CORP, $18.82, down 3 pct (10:13 a.m. ET)

** ROYAL GOLD CORP, $51.16, down 6 pct (10:11 a.m.ET)

** SILVER WHEATON, $25.45, down 4 pct (10:11 a.m ET)

** IAMGOLD CORP, $5.42, down 6 pct (10:11 a.m. ET)

** HECLA MINING CO, $3.38, down 4 pct (10:11 a.m. ET)

** NEWMONT MINING CORP, $28.98, down 3 pct (10:10 a.m. ET)

** SILVER STANDARD RESOURCES INC, $6.67, down 4 pct (10:10 a.m. ET)

** FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP, $13.31, down 4 pct (10:10 a.m. ET)

** AURICO GOLD INC, $4.20, down 5 pct (10:10 a.m. ET)

Gold fell more than 1 percent on Friday, paring the rally it made after the Federal Reserve's surprise decision this week to maintain monetary stimulus, after a Fed official hinted tapering may yet be unveiled at the bank's October meeting.

Among other precious metals, silver was down 1.9 percent at $22.57 an ounce, tracking losses in gold.

** TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC, $15.45, down 4 pct (9:52 a.m. ET)

The equipment parts supplier announced that it was withdrawing its fiscal 2013 guidance relating to revenue and EBITDA. It is unlikely to issue any updates until its fiscal 2014 guidance on January 2014, it said.

** BALTIC TRADING LTD, $4.75, down 7 pct (9:51 a.m. ET)

The drybulk shipper on Thursday said it was offering its common shares to fund vessel acquisitions, working capital and other activities.

** NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP, $32.00, down 5 pct (9:50 a.m. ET)

The propane gas supplier on Thursday said it would offer 4.1 million units in an offering. The proceeds from the sale will be used to repay debt, the company said.

** JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD, $18.20, up 10 pct (9:50 a.m. ET)

The solar panel maker said on Thursday it would offer 3.8 million American depositary shares (ADS) priced at $16.25 each to expand its manufacturing capacity, develop solar projects and fund working capital.

** AK STEEL HOLDING CORP, $4.04, down 9 pct (9:48 a.m. ET)

The steel maker estimated a wider-than-expected loss for the third quarter as production was hit by a mechanical failure at its Ohio facility, sending its shares down 7 percent in after-market trading. The steelmaker said it expects to incur a loss of 22 cents to 27 cents per share. Analysts were expecting a loss of 11 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

** SUNEDISON INC, $8.08, up 2.4 pct (10:12 a.m. ET)

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets raised their rating on the solar company to "outperform" from "sector perform", saying a recent secondary offering and the company's planned divestiture of its semiconductor business to shore up its balance sheet would help finance project constructions.

** NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS LP, $14.05, down 6 pct (9:48 a.m. ET)

The shipping company said it plans to offer 5 million common units in a public offering. Navios expects to use the net proceeds to fund its fleet expansion and for general partnership purposes.

** INSULET CORP, $35.75, down 5 pct (10:22 a.m. ET)

JMP Securities analysts downgraded the stock to "market perform" from "market outperform", saying that there was a sharp rise in adverse events reports related to the company's insulin pump on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's database.

Analysts said there was also an increase in negative online customer feedback about device malfunctions, device failure and the lack of customer services.

"The company may be faced with quality control issues (maybe because of the surge in demand) that may attract FDA's attention or require retooling the manufacturing process," they wrote in a note to clients.

** ASIA ENTERTAINMENT & RESOURCES LTD, $3.73, down 5.6 pct (09:50 a.m. ET)

The VIP room gaming promoter said it may have to delay its planned listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange, citing the untimely death of its sponsor's principal, who was in charge of the listing application. VIP rooms are exclusive areas within casinos. (Compiled by Varun Aggarwal)