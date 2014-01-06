Jan 6 U.S. stock index futures edged up on Monday ahead of data on both the services sector and factory goods that could give clues on the momentum of U.S. economic growth early in the new year. Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 0.20 percent at 16,440, S&P 500 futures were up 0.20 percent at 1,829.1 and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.11 percent at 3,535.5.

** BOEING CO, Friday close $137.62, +1.02 pct premarket

Algeria's national carrier Air Algerie signed deals on Monday to buy three 250-seat Airbus passenger jets and eight 150-seat jets from Boeing, company officials said.

Boeing's machinists on Friday narrowly approved a crucial labor contract that secured thousands of jobs and billions of dollars of economic activity for Washington state but will cost workers their pensions.

** MEN'S WEARHOUSE INC, Friday close $50.59

** JOS. A. BANK CLOTHIERS INC, Friday close $54.41

Apparel retailer Men's Wearhouse mounted a hostile bid for Jos. A. Bank with a raised offer, days after the smaller rival upped its buyout defenses.

** T-MOBILE US INC, Friday close $32.28, +1.39 pct premarket

The company said it would buy some spectrum licenses from Verizon Wireless for about $2.4 billion in cash. The deal includes certain 700 Megahertz A-Block spectrum licenses in the United States, T-Mobile said in a statement.

** THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC, Friday close $110.05

** GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, Friday close $27.48, +0.22 pct premarket

Scientific and laboratory equipment maker Thermo Fisher said it would sell its cell culture, gene modulation and magnetic beads businesses to GE Healthcare, a unit of General Electric Co, for about $1.06 billion.

** JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, Friday close $58.66

The bank is nearing a $2 billion settlement with federal authorities to resolve suspicions that the bank ignored signs of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme, the New York Times reported, citing people briefed on the case.

** XPO LOGISTICS INC, Friday close $28.03

** PACER INTERNATIONAL INC, Friday close $8.33, +3.24 pct premarket

XPO Logistics said it would buy Pacer International for $335 million to become the third-largest North American provider of intermodal services, one of the fastest-growing areas of transportation logistics.

** LIBERTY MEDIA CORP, Friday close $145.33, +3.21 pct premarket

** SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC, Friday close $3.57, +8.12 pct premarket

Liberty Media on Friday said it would offer to buy out the minority shareholders in satellite radio provider Sirius XM, in a deal that could give cable mogul John Malone a freer hand in driving cable consolidation.

** WAL-MART STORES INC, Friday close $78.65

The company's British arm, Asda, said it enjoyed a good performance at Christmas both in store and online.

** FORD MOTOR CO, Friday close $15.51, +0.26 pct premarket

The company and its local partners in China sold a total of 94,838 vehicles on a wholesale basis in December, an increase of 35 percent from a year earlier, the company said on Monday.

** NVIDIA CORP, Friday close $15.67

The chipmaker gave new details of an upcoming chip with beefed-up graphics for mobile gadgets and cars as it faces a slowing personal computer industry and harsh competition in smartphones and tablets.

** ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC, Friday close $19.1

The pet medication products maker said it acquired Belgium-based Okapi Sciences NV, expanding its presence in Europe and broadening its product portfolio.

Aratana paid about 10.3 million euros ($14 million) in cash and issued a promissory note for 11 million euros with a maturity date of Dec. 31. Aratana also agreed to pay an additional 12 million euros in cash or shares of common stock under certain conditions.

** YONGYE INTERNATIONAL INC, Friday close $6.42

The China-based crop nutrient maker late on Friday said its shareholders would meet on Jan. 10 to vote on top shareholder Full Alliance International Ltd and its affiliates proposal to take Yongye private. The deal has been approved by the company's board.

** BARRICK GOLD CORP, Friday close $18.15, +0.83 pct premarket

** GOLDCORP INC, Friday close $22.29

** NEWMONT MINING CORP, Friday close $23.92, +0.38 pct premarket

** YAMANA GOLD INC, Friday close $8.85

** ELDORADO GOLD, Friday close $5.88

Gold rallied for a fifth day to its highest level in nearly three weeks on Monday, as softer equity markets prompted investors to tap the asset's safe-haven qualities.

** FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC, Friday close $32.42

The insurer said on Friday it formed a wholly owned subsidiary Black Knight Financial Services and issued a 35 percent interest in two Black Knight operating subsidiaries to Thomas Lee Partners.

** CELL THERAPEUTICS INC, Friday close $2.2, +1.82 pct premarket

The company said Britain's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), which decides if drugs should be paid for on the state health service, said its cancer drug, Pixuvri, was cost-effective and recommended its funding as a treatment for adult patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The company said it expects to launch Pixuvri in England and Wales in early spring, when NICE's recommendation is implemented.

** GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC, Friday close $15.39, +1.69 pct premarket

Analysts at UBS raised the rating of the financial services company's stock to "buy" from "neutral", according to theflyonthewall.com.

** NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, Wednesday close $78.75, +1.84 pct premarket

Shares of the maker of offshore-drilling gear could rise 30 percent in the next year because the company will enjoy a jump in orders for aftermarket parts as well as replacement orders for aging drill fleets, financial weekly Barron's wrote in its Jan. 6 edition.