U.S. stock index futures dipped on Friday, with investors reluctant to make big bets after the S&P 500 closed at a record and ahead of closely watched data on economic growth. Dow Jones industrial average futures were down 0.04 percent at 16,266, S&P 500 futures were down 0.02 percent at 1,853.5 and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.05 percent at 3,699.5.

** ENDOLOGIX INC, Thursday close $17.87, -25.57 pct premarket

The medical device maker forecast full-year revenue below the average analyst estimate due to slow growth in device sales in the United States.

** NII HOLDINGS INC, Thursday close $2.575, -46.41 pct premarket

The telecom service provider reported a 17 percent drop in fourth-quarter revenue, hurt by a net loss of 247,000 subscribers. The company said its decision to modify its deactivation policy resulted in a higher level of prepaid subscriber deactivation, particularly in Mexico.

** CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES, Thursday close $2.71, +23.62 pct premarket

The loss-making television broadcaster said on Friday that it had reached an agreement with its main shareholder, Time Warner, to secure the company's financing needs. "We are seeking to raise up to approximately $545.0 million in new indebtedness through these transactions to enable us to refinance the 2016 Fixed Rate Notes and for general corporate purposes," the company said in a regulatory filing.

** OMNIVISION TECHNOLOGIES INC, Thursday close $16.2, +14.69 pct premarket

The digital imaging chipmaker posted better-than-expected third-quarter results, helped by stronger demand for its PureCel sensors. The company also forecast fourth-quarter profit and revenue largely above the average analyst estimate.

** KBR INC, Thursday close $31.94, -11.87 pct premarket

The engineering company reported a lower-than-expected profit because it could not close a deal to build two liquefied natural gas projects in the fourth quarter, as it had previously expected to. The company said it expects to earn between $1.75 and $2.10 per share in 2014, much lower than the average analyst estimate of $2.69 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

** MERCADOLIBRE INC, Thursday close $94.23, +12.69 pct premarket

The Argentina-based e-commerce company posted better-than-expected quarterly results helped by a 30 percent jump in sales.

** JOS. A. BANK CLOTHIERS INC, Thursday close $60.3, +3.81 pct premarket

** MEN'S WEARHOUSE INC, Thursday close $50.42, +4.11 pct premarket

Jos. A. Bank rejected Men's Wearhouse Inc's revised takeover offer calling it inadequate, but said it was willing to talk with its larger rival about a higher bid.

** COMPUGEN LTD, Thursday close $14.2, -21.13 pct premarket

The Israeli drugmaker said on Thursday that it commenced an underwritten public offering of its ordinary shares. Jefferies LLC is acting as the sole bookrunner for the proposed offering.

** DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP, Thursday close $84.67, -12.48 pct premarket

The shoe maker, on Thursday, forecast a surprise loss for the first quarter due to higher expenses.

At least five brokerages cut their price targets on the company's stock.

** YOUKU TUDOU INC, Thursday close $30.86, +13.09 pct premarket

The Chinese internet television company, on Thursday, reported a 42 percent jump in fourth-quarter revenue, which beat the average analyst estimate due to higher video mobile traffic.

** YUME INC, Thursday close $7.66, -20.37 pct premarket

The video advertising service provider's fourth-quarter revenue missed Street estimates and it forecast 2014 revenue below analysts' expectations.

Brokerage Citigroup downgraded Yume's stock to "neutral" from "buy," according to theflyonthewall.com.

** NIMBLE STORAGE INC, Thursday close $53, +7.00 pct premarket

The company reported a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter loss as revenue doubled due to strong demand for its hybrid data storage services.

At least two brokerages raised their price targets on Nimble's stock.

** SALIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD, Thursday close $109.84, +7.34 pct premarket

The drugmaker posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit helped by strong sales of its liver drug Xifaxan.

At least five brokerages raised their price targets on the company's stock.

** VAALCO ENERGY INC, Thursday close $7.1, -9.01 pct premarket

The oil and gas company said late on Thursday that it would plug and abandon an exploration well in Dimba, offshore Gabon, after it did not recover reserves of any commercial value there.

** CHUY'S HOLDINGS INC, Thursday close $42.1, -7.36 pct premarket

The restaurant operator reported on Thursday fourth-quarter revenue that missed the average analyst estimate, due to the impact of an ice storm in early December.

** GALENA BIOPHARMA, Thursday close $3.85, +10.39 pct premarket

The company said it has received a "notice of acceptance" from the Australian Patent Office for a patent for its experimental cancer vaccine NeuVax. The patent protection for NeuVax, currently being tested in a late-stage study for breast cancer, runs until 2028.

** RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC, Thursday close $11.89, +8.49 pct premarket

The biodiesel producer posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, boosted by a 90 percent increase in biodiesel sales. Quarterly revenue rose 68 percent to $390.6 million, the company said late on Thursday.

** HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS INC, Thursday close $16.02, -3.87 pct premarket

The drugmaker reported a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss due to high expenses related to clinical trial costs and marketing spends.

** MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD, Thursday close $9.488, -7.25 pct premarket

The Israeli business integration software maker said on Thursday that it intends to offer and sell ordinary shares of the company in a public offering.

** MECHEL OAO, Thursday close $1.88, -10.64 pct premarket

Shares of the indebted Russian coal miner and steelmaker collapsed by more than a third in Moscow on Friday. Mechel, which invested heavily in expansion before the 2008 financial crisis forced it to borrow heavily to support itself, blamed the slump on speculation, saying the company's financial position was stable. Two traders and two analysts said the move was probably caused by a so-called margin call, in which a bank sells shares held as security against loans. The low liquidity of Mechel's shares in Moscow exaggerated the move, they added.

** SALESFORCE.COM INC, Thursday close $66.22, +0.92 pct premarket

The world's biggest maker of online sales software raised its full-year revenue forecast and said it aims to improve its adjusted operating margin, after quarterly revenue grew more than expected on strong sales at ExactTarget, an email marketing firm it acquired in June.

** COLONY FINANCIAL INC, Thursday close $22.74, -2.73 pct premarket

The real estate investment firm said it had priced its enlarged offering of 13 million shares of common stock, but did not offer details. The company plans to use the proceeds for debt repayment, working capital and general corporate purposes.

** NOVAVAX INC, Thursday close $6.65, +6.02 pct premarket

The biopharmaceutical company said it extended the base period of its contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, enabling it to receive the remainder of its $97 million in funding until September, from the original period ending February.

The contract was awarded in February 2011 by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to develop seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.

** UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC, Thursday close $46.51, -2.43 pct premarket

United Airlines, which is operated by United Continental, cut its first-quarter forecast for system available seat miles, which represent the capacity of an airline, due to severe winter weather across the United States forcing the company to cancel more than 22,500 flights in the first two months of 2014.

** MATTEL INC, Thursday close $37.15, +0.54 pct premarket

The world's No. 1 toymaker said it agreed to buy Canada's Mega Brands Inc for about $460 million, including debt, to expand its construction and arts and crafts offerings. Mattel, known for its Barbie and Hot Wheels brands, offered C$17.75 per Mega Brands share, representing a premium of 36 percent to the stock's Thursday close.

** SOTHEBY'S, Thursday close $50.37, -2.32 pct after market

Billionaire hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb is mounting a proxy fight at the auction house, with the goal of winning three board seats after the company's promise to return $450 million to shareholders failed to appease activist investors.

** MYLAN INC, Thursday close $56.27

The U.S. generic drugmaker provided a 2014 forecast above the average analyst estimate and said it planned a major transaction this year that would add to future earnings.

** APPLE INC, Thursday close $527.67

A German court on Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed against Apple by German patent manager IPCom claiming 1.57 billion euros ($2.15 billion) in damages.

** GAP INC, Thursday close $43.68, -0.41 pct premarket

The fashion company reported on Thursday a higher-than-expected holiday quarter profit, helped by January sales gains, but said it expected unfavorable currency exchange rates to hit its full-year profit.

** FREEPORT-MCMORAN COPPER & GOLD, Thursday close $33.47, -1.25 pct premarket

The U.S. miner said its Indonesian unit may need to declare force majeure on copper concentrate sales if a dispute with the government over export taxes drags on for a prolonged period. Freeport and fellow U.S. miner Newmont Mining Corp have refused to pay an escalating export tax introduced last month as part of package of new mining rules aimed at forcing miners to build smelters and process raw materials in Indonesia.

** RIVERBED TECHNOLOGY INC, Thursday close $20.65

The network gear maker rejected Elliott Management's unsolicited bid to buy the company for $3.36 billion, saying the hedge fund's offer undervalued the company.

** JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC, Thursday close $61.619

The world's biggest fiber cement products maker said on Friday that it would pay a special dividend to investors as it booked a 64 percent rise in third-quarter profit thanks to the stronger U.S. housing market.

** PEPSICO INC, Thursday close $79.07

The soda maker said its board had again rejected activist investor Nelson Peltz's renewed call to split the company's beverage business from its flourishing snacks division. Ian Cook, presiding director of the company's board, said in a letter to Peltz on Thursday that the board and management were "comfortable" and in "complete alignment" in rejecting his proposal.

** MORGAN STANLEY, Thursday close $30.36

The U.S. investment bank said Gokul Laroia will become co-chief executive for the Asia-Pacific region, replacing William Strong who will retire from the firm in May, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Friday.

** BLACKROCK INC, Thursday close $305.81

The world's largest money manager has named former NYSE Euronext executive Philippe Matsumoto as treasurer and head of corporate insurance, the New York-based company said on Thursday.

** GENERAL MOTORS CO, Thursday close $36.77

** FORD MOTOR CO, Thursday close $15.39

The U.S. automakers, this week, ramped up deep discounts on many of their U.S. models, extending those offers through March in an effort to lure customers back into winter-ravaged showrooms. Some of the heaviest discounts are being offered by Ford and Chevrolet dealers on full-size pickups.

** ATLANTIC POWER CORP, Thursday close $2.51, +5.58 pct premarket

The power company expects adjusted core earnings of its projects to grow 8 percent this year, as the company ramps up investments in power projects. "We...have now committed to $27 million of organic growth investments through 2014...," Chief Executive Barry Welch said.