U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday, with the S&P 500 coming off a record close and after the U.S. government slashed its estimate for fourth-quarter economic growth. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.34 percent at 16,328.45, the S&P 500 was up 0.34 percent at 1,860.59 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.32 percent at 4,332.918.

** ENDOLOGIX INC, $13.65, -23.62 pct

The medical device maker forecast full-year revenue below the average analyst estimate due to slow growth in device sales in the United States.

** NII HOLDINGS INC, $1.315, -48.93 pct

The telecom service provider reported a 22 percent drop in quarterly operating revenue due to mounting subscriber losses.

** CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES, $3.98, +46.86 pct

The loss-making television broadcaster said on Friday that it had reached an agreement with its main shareholder, Time Warner, to secure the company's financing needs. "We are seeking to raise up to approximately $545.0 million in new indebtedness through these transactions to enable us to refinance the 2016 Fixed Rate Notes and for general corporate purposes," the company said in a regulatory filing.

** OMNIVISION TECHNOLOGIES INC, $18.18, +12.22 pct

The digital imaging chipmaker posted better-than-expected third-quarter results, helped by stronger demand for its PureCel sensors. The company also forecast fourth-quarter profit and revenue largely above the average analyst estimate.

** KBR INC, $27.5, -13.90 pct

The engineering company reported a lower-than-expected profit because it could not close a deal to build two liquefied natural gas projects in the fourth quarter, as it had previously expected to. The company said it expects to earn between $1.75 and $2.10 per share in 2014, much lower than the average analyst estimate of $2.69 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

** MERCADOLIBRE INC, $109.96, +16.69 pct

The Argentina-based e-commerce company posted better-than-expected quarterly results helped by a 30 percent jump in sales.

** JOS. A. BANK CLOTHIERS INC, $62.09, +2.97 pct

** MEN'S WEARHOUSE INC, Thursday close $52.84, +4.80 pct

Jos. A. Bank rejected Men's Wearhouse Inc's revised takeover offer calling it inadequate, but said it was willing to talk with its larger rival about a higher bid.

** COMPUGEN LTD, $11.68, -17.75 pct

The Israeli drugmaker said on Thursday that its public offering of 6 million shares was priced at $10.50 per share, a discount of 26 percent to their last close. The company expects gross proceeds of about $63 million.

** DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP, $72.98, -13.81 pct

The shoe maker, on Thursday, forecast a surprise loss for the first quarter due to higher expenses.

At least five brokerages cut their price targets on the company's stock.

** YOUKU TUDOU INC, $34.87, +12.99 pct

The Chinese internet television company, on Thursday, reported a 42 percent jump in fourth-quarter revenue, which beat the average analyst estimate due to higher video mobile traffic.

** YUME INC, $6.2093, -18.94 pct

The video advertising service provider's fourth-quarter revenue missed Street estimates and it forecast 2014 revenue below analysts' expectations.

Brokerage Citigroup downgraded Yume's stock to "neutral" from "buy," according to theflyonthewall.com.

** SALIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD, $113.34, +3.19 pct

The drugmaker posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit helped by strong sales of its liver drug Xifaxan.

At least five brokerages raised their price targets on the company's stock.

** VAALCO ENERGY INC, $6.74, -5.07 pct

The oil and gas company said late on Thursday that it would plug and abandon an exploration well in Dimba, offshore Gabon, after it did not recover reserves of any commercial value there.

** CHUY'S HOLDINGS INC, $39.6, -5.94 pct

The restaurant operator reported on Thursday fourth-quarter revenue that missed the average analyst estimate, due to the impact of an ice storm in early December.

** GALENA BIOPHARMA, $4.0511, +5.22 pct

The company said it has received a "notice of acceptance" from the Australian Patent Office for a patent for its experimental cancer vaccine NeuVax. The patent protection for NeuVax, currently being tested in a late-stage study for breast cancer, runs until 2028.

** RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC, $12.58, +5.80 pct

The biodiesel producer posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, boosted by a 90 percent increase in biodiesel sales. Quarterly revenue rose 68 percent to $390.6 million, the company said late on Thursday.

** HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS INC, $14.828, -7.44 pct

The drugmaker reported a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss due to high expenses related to clinical trial costs and marketing spends.

** MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD, $8.62, -9.15 pct

The Israeli business integration software maker said on Thursday that it intends to offer and sell ordinary shares of the company in a public offering.

** MECHEL OAO, $1.72, -8.51 pct

Shares of the indebted Russian coal miner and steelmaker collapsed by more than a third in Moscow on Friday. Mechel, which invested heavily in expansion before the 2008 financial crisis forced it to borrow heavily to support itself, blamed the slump on speculation, saying the company's financial position was stable. Two traders and two analysts said the move was probably caused by a so-called margin call, in which a bank sells shares held as security against loans. The low liquidity of Mechel's shares in Moscow exaggerated the move, they added.

** COLONY FINANCIAL INC, $22.1733, -2.49 pct

The real estate investment firm said it had priced its enlarged offering of 13 million shares of common stock, but did not offer details. The company plans to use the proceeds for debt repayment, working capital and general corporate purposes.

** NOVAVAX INC, $6.71, +0.90 pct

The biopharmaceutical company said it extended the base period of its contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, enabling it to receive the remainder of its $97 million in funding until September, from the original period ending February.

The contract was awarded in February 2011 by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to develop seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.

** UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC, $45.12, -2.99 pct

United Airlines, which is operated by United Continental, cut its first-quarter forecast for system available seat miles, which represent the capacity of an airline, due to severe winter weather across the United States forcing the company to cancel more than 22,500 flights in the first two months of 2014.

** MATTEL INC, $37.29, +0.38 pct

The world's No. 1 toymaker said it agreed to buy Canada's Mega Brands Inc for about $460 million, including debt, to expand its construction and arts and crafts offerings. Mattel, known for its Barbie and Hot Wheels brands, offered C$17.75 per Mega Brands share, representing a premium of 36 percent to the stock's Thursday close.

** FREEPORT-MCMORAN COPPER & GOLD, $32.85, -1.85 pct

The U.S. miner said its Indonesian unit may need to declare force majeure on copper concentrate sales if a dispute with the government over export taxes drags on for a prolonged period. Freeport and fellow U.S. miner Newmont Mining Corp have refused to pay an escalating export tax introduced last month as part of package of new mining rules aimed at forcing miners to build smelters and process raw materials in Indonesia.

** JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC, $63, +2.16 pct

The world's biggest fiber cement products maker said on Friday that it would pay a special dividend to investors as it booked a 64 percent rise in third-quarter profit thanks to the stronger U.S. housing market.

** GENERAL MOTORS CO, $36.23, -1.47 pct

** FORD MOTOR CO, $15.31, -0.52 pct

The U.S. automakers, this week, ramped up deep discounts on many of their U.S. models, extending those offers through March in an effort to lure customers back into winter-ravaged showrooms. Some of the heaviest discounts are being offered by Ford and Chevrolet dealers on full-size pickups.

** ATLANTIC POWER CORP, $2.67, +6.37 pct

The power company expects adjusted core earnings of its projects to grow 8 percent this year, as the company ramps up investments in power projects. "We...have now committed to $27 million of organic growth investments through 2014...," Chief Executive Barry Welch said.

** CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP, $26.04, +0.54 pct

The energy company said it would sell 437 natural gas compression units and related assets in two separate deals to Access Midstream Partners LP and Exterran Partners LP for a total of $520 million.

** INTERMOLECULAR INC, $2.91, -24.42 pct

The research and development partner for semiconductor and clean-energy companies said Sandisk Corp and Toshiba Corp would not renew an agreement to develop certain memory technologies. The agreement expires on March 15.

** SPLUNK INC, $101.1904, +5.96 pct

The data analytics software maker reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue as it added more customers and forecast full-year revenue above expectations.

At least 11 brokerages raised their price targets on the company's stock.

** GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC, $66.445, +2.90 pct

The company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had granted orphan drug status to its experimental drug for treating a rare and severe form of childhood epilepsy.

The FDA grants the status to drugs or biologics that treat a condition affecting less than 200,000 Americans and gives the drugmaker a marketing exclusivity of seven years in the United States, upon approval.

** TRANSITION THERAPEUTICS INC, $7.17, +7.17 pct

The Canadian biopharmaceutical company said it has acquired an Irish subsidiary of Perigo Co Plc, to develop and market Perigo's neuropsychiatric experimental drug. The drug, code named ELND005, is being tested for studies related to Alzheimer's, bipolar disorder and Down Syndrome.