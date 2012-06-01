June 1 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Friday:
** OMNIVISION TECHNOLOGIES INC, $13.74, down 15 pct
The image sensor maker on Thursday reported a quarterly
profit that missed Wall Street expectations and forecast weak
earnings for the current quarter, as inventory write-downs
dented its gross margins.
** INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO $28.30, down 3 pct
The company will sell three U.S. corrugated packaging mills
for $470 million as part of an antitrust agreement related to
the acquisition of rival Temple-Inland Inc.
** HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC $54.08, down 3 pct
The company, which makes products ranging from automation
systems for big buildings to automotive turbochargers, has seen
better-than-expected demand in the United States in the past two
months, but is also starting to feel a pinch from Europe's
economic turmoil, a top executive said on Friday.
** J.P. MORGAN $32.03, down 3.4 pct
The enforcement division of the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) is issuing subpoenas requesting emails and
other internal documents of the bank in connection with the
company's multi-billion dollar trading loss, the Wall Street
Journal said, citing people close to the investigation.
** HEWLETT PACKARD CO $21.78, down 4 pct
The personal computer maker's recently announced cost cuts
will not be enough to offset tepid European demand and a
shrinking market for PCs and printers, Jefferies & Co said and
cut its rating on the stock to "hold" from "buy".
** ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC $10.28, down
5 pct
The company, which was sued by HealthCor Management last
month seeking a proxy fight, agreed to nominate three of the
investor's candidates to its board.