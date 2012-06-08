June 8 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Friday:
** NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP, Thursday close
$24.11, down 0.5 pct premarket
Carl Icahn increased his stake in the truck and engine maker
to 11.87 percent, from the 9.99 percent the activist investor
had reported in November.
** CHINA TRANSINFO TECHNOLOGY CORP, Thursday close
$4.52, up 21.6 pct premarket
The company, which makes 2D and 3D geography information
system software for the Chinese government, agreed to be taken
private by its CEO and his affiliates in a deal that values it
at about $146.6 million.
** WALKER & DUNLOP INC, Thursday close $11.26
The company, which provides commercial real estate financial
services, will buy lender CWCapital LLC for $220 million to
increase its servicing portfolio.
** KMG CHEMICALS, Thursday close $17.26
The company reported a higher quarterly profit after raising
prices for chemicals used in making semiconductors and treating
products such as wooden railway ties and utility poles.