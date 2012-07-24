July 24 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:
SPAIN, TI OUTLOOK WEIGHS ON FUTURES
U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Tuesday as traders
remained focused on high bond yields in Spain and as a cautious
outlook from tech bellwether Texas Instruments weighed on
sentiment.
** APPLE INC, Monday close $603.83, up 0.6 pct
premarket
The company faces an unusual phenomenon when it posts
quarterly results, which is expected after the bell: low
expectations.
** TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC, Monday close $26.82, down
1.5 pct premarket
The company warned that its third-quarter revenue would be
weaker than usual for this time of year as customers are
cautious due to global economic uncertainties. Several analysts
cut their price targets on the stock.
** PFIZER INC, Monday close $23.60, down 1.7 pct
premarket
** ELAN CORP INC, Monday close $13.51, down 15.6 pct
premarket
Pfizer said its experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment
failed to prove effective in one of four high-stakes late-stage
trials in patients with mild to moderate forms of the
memory-robbing disease.
Irish drugmaker Elan has a longstanding financial interest
in the drug.
** DUPONT CO, Monday close $48.71, down 0.8 pct
The company which makes chemicals, hybrid seeds and Kevlar
bulletproof fiber, said it expected 2012 earnings to come in at
the bottom of its prior forecast range, due in part to economic
uncertainty circling the globe.
** WESTERN UNION CO, Monday close $16.95, down 0.3
pct premarket
The world's largest payment transfer company reported a
second-quarter profit above analysts' estimates boosted by
higher revenue from its business solutions segment.
** UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC, Monday close
$21.55
The holding company of United Airlines said it incurred
charges of about $206 million in the second quarter due to
integration and severance costs.
** CARLYLE GROUP LP, Monday close $22.92
** UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP, Monday close $73.28, up
marginally premarket
Private equity firms Carlyle Group and BC Partners Ltd have
joined forces and are in advanced talks to buy United
Technologies' industrial businesses in a deal that could be
valued at more than $3.5 billion.
** AT&T INC, Monday close $35.38, up 0.3 pct premarket
The No. 2 U.S. mobile provider reported quarterly profit
that beat Wall Street estimates as the No. 2 U.S wireless phone
provider managed to cut more costs than expected in its wireless
business.
** WHIRLPOOL CORP, Monday close $67.31, down 4.6 pct
premarket
The world's largest appliance maker missed Wall Street's
expectations for quarterly sales, hurt by weak demand in Europe
and a stronger dollar.
** CISCO SYSTEMS INC, Monday close $16.07, down 1.4
pct premarket
The network equipment maker said on Monday that it plans to
cut about 1,300 jobs as part of ongoing efforts to restructure
the company.
** LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP, Monday close $86.91, up 0.1
pct premarket
The world's largest defense contractor posted
better-than-expected second-quarter net profit and raised its
full-year forecast, but said it still faces challenges ahead
with $500 billion in additional U.S. defense spending cuts due
to start next year.
** DOMINO'S PIZZA INC, Monday close $31.99, up 1.3
pct premarket
The second-largest U.S. pizza chain reported higher
quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in established
restaurants in the United States and abroad.
** UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC, Monday close $77.95,
down 3.8 pct premarket
The world's biggest package delivery company cut its 2012
outlook, citing uncertain global economic conditions.
** UNDER ARMOUR INC, Monday close $48.38, up 6 pct
premarket
The apparel maker reported a better-than-expected profit as
demand rose across its footwear category, and raised its
full-year sales forecast.
** DEVRY INC, Monday close $27.56, down 29.2 pct
premarket
The for-profit education provider forecast a wide profit
miss and more declines in student enrollments for the June
quarter.
** RYDER SYSTEM INC, Monday close $34.66, up 10 pct
The trucking and logistics company reported a higher
quarterly profit as lease and rental revenue rose, and raised
its full-year earnings forecast.
** REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP, Monday close $6.39, up 3.3
pct premarket
The bank's quarterly profit grew more than 400 percent and
beat Wall Street estimates as the southeastern U.S. regional
bank set aside less money to cover bad loans.
** EMC CORP, Monday close $24.80
The data storage equipment maker reiterated its full-year
profit outlook after it reported final higher second-quarter
earnings as sales rose in its networked storage platforms
business.
** SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP, Monday close $52.59
The theme park operator's second-quarter results sailed past
Wall Street estimates, driven by higher in-park and ticket
sales.
** BAIDU INC, Monday close $107.10, up 6.4 pct
premarket
The Chinese internet search company posted a roughly 70
percent rise in second-quarter profit, beating Wall Street's
forecast, as it continued making progress on increasing its
number of customers.
Barclays raised price target to $189 from $187, rating
"overweight."
** BARNES & NOBLE INC, Monday close $15.19
The bookstore chain has been forced to retract 500,000 stock
options issued to Chief Executive William Lynch after breaking
its own rules on the amount of options it can grant an employee
in a three-year period.
** BROADCOM CORP, Monday close $30.98
The company's second-quarter report, which follows weak
guidance from other chip makers, should illustrate how
broad-based faltering chip demand is.
** POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC, Monday close $71.92, up
4.4 pct premarket
The all-terrain vehicles maker reported better-than-expected
results for the second quarter, driven by strong sales of its
off-road vehicles, and raised its full-year forecast.
** NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV, Monday close $21.98, up
4.9 pct premarket
The company reported second-quarter results above
expectations, helped mainly by higher sales of the company's
chips used in smart-cards and contact-less security products.
** AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC, Monday close
$79.58, down 6.6 pct premarket
The industrial gas supplier forecast lower-than-expected
profit for the current quarter and trimmed its full-year outlook
due to weakness in Asia and Europe.
** CARLISLE COS INC, Monday close $51.91
The diversified manufacturer's quarterly profit beat
analysts' expectations as it sold more at higher prices.
** NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD, Monday close $14.15
The owner of the world's largest land-drilling fleet faced
struggles including shortages of key materials and the
disruptions of shifting rigs to new areas.
** NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP, Monday close $72.19
Analysts expect higher earnings for the third-largest U.S.
public railroad and look for growth in sectors like auto and
intermodal shipments to offset a coal volume slump caused by
mild winter weather and low natural gas prices.
** CENTENE CORP, Monday close $34.64
The health insurer posted a wider-than-expected quarterly
loss on rising costs for its Texas and Kentucky health plans.
** NETFLIX INC, Monday close $79.94
The results should reveal the answer to a key question: how
many new subscribers were added last quarter, when viewing hours
of its online service jumped? The company is in transition as it
spends to expand overseas while trying to add more customers in
the U.S.
** SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC, Monday close $155.94
The world's largest real estate company and owner of U.S.
malls and outlet centers reported second-quarter funds from
operations (FFO) rose more than 18 percent, easily beating
estimates, and raised its outlook and dividend.
** AFLAC INC, Monday close $42.41
The insurer should see a rise in quarterly profit when it
reports, boosted by strong sales in its Japanese unit.
** PANERA BREAD CO, Monday close $142.72
Has an executive shuffle hurt the company's run as one of
the restaurant industry's top performers? That's among the
questions that may be asked when the company reports its
quarterly results.
** PENTAIR INC, Monday close $39.61
The U.S.-based maker of pumps and filters reported a 7.7
percent rise in earnings that topped analysts' expectations,
helped by higher selling prices for its pumps and filters, which
are used in applications including municipal water systems and
homes.
** ILLINOIS TOOL WORK INC, Monday close $53.57
The stronger dollar could hit the company's second-quarter
earnings, especially because ITW has more European sales than
many other diversified U.S. industrials.
** VMWARE INC, Monday close $89.23
The software maker said it will acquire privately held
Nicira Inc for $1.05 billion in cash to expand its portfolio and
establish a leading position in virtualized networks.
** NRG ENERGY INC, Monday close $19.52
** GENON ENERGY INC, Monday close $2.29
NRG Energy, which offered to buy GenOn, said it will cut net
headcount by 500 employees in the combined company to reduce
overlaps in work groups.