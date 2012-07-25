Defensives keep Britain's FTSE afloat, mid caps dive to 3-week low
* HSBC downgrade hits Burberry shares (Recasts, adds quote and detail)
July 25 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Wednesday:
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with futures for both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones rising 0.2 percent, while futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 were down 0.8 percent following Apple's disappointing results.
** APPLE INC, Tuesday close $600.92, down 5 pct premarket
The company results fell short of Wall Street's lofty expectations as a sagging European economy and a pause in iPhone sales ahead of a new version saw revenues slip from the previous quarter.
This prompted a few brokerages to slightly lower price targets for the stock but, with the next iPhone looming, most analysts urged investors to see this as a buying opportunity.
** FORD MOTOR CO, Tuesday close $9.06, down 2.6 pct premarket
The second-largest U.S. automaker reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit on Wednesday, but roughly doubled its forecast for losses in Europe, where a deepening economic crisis pushed industry auto sales to their lowest level in nearly 20 years.
** PEPSICO INC, Tuesday close $68.79
The beverage and snack maker reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by price increases, and stood by its full-year outlook.
** CATERPILLAR INC, Tuesday close $81.43
Strong sales of heavy machinery to mining and construction clients would likely boost quarterly profit. The company is expected to report earnings before markets open.
** VISA INC, Tuesday close $122.65
The world's largest credit and debit-card network is expected to post a higher profit in the second quarter, a period during which consumer confidence turned negative. It is scheduled to report results after markets close.
** GENERAL MOTORS, Tuesday close $19.02
The automobile giant said it is investing C$850 million ($833.62 million) in research and development in Canada by the end of 2016 to meet a condition it agreed on to get bailout funds from Canadian governments in 2009.
** CARTER'S INC, Tuesday close $52.14
The children's clothing company reported quarterly profit ahead of market expectations, helped by higher gross margins. [ID: nL4E8IP3H0]
** MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC, Tuesday close $45.29
The communications equipment maker's quarterly profit fell, hurt by lower demand for its enterprise business.
** NIELSEN HOLDINGS NV, Tuesday close $25.03
The company, best known for its TV ratings, reported a higher quarterly profit as it cut back on costs.
** NETFLIX INC, Tuesday close $80.39, down 19.8 pct premarket
The company warned that it may have trouble reaching its year-end target for new subscribers.
** AOL INC <AOL.N >, Tuesday close $27.49
The company posted a quarterly net profit compared with a year-earlier loss, as global advertising revenue rose 6 percent, reflecting strong growth at the internet company's third-party network and international display businesses. [ID: nL4E8IP3PM]
** LEVEL 3 COMMUNICATIONS INC, Tuesday close $20.42
The online content delivery company's second-quarter loss narrowed as customers placed more orders for its network services offerings.
** RADIOSHACK CORP, Tuesday close $3.65, down 13.7 pct premarket
The electronics retailer reported a loss for the second quarter compared with a year-earlier profit, hurt by weak gross margins and said it would suspend dividend payments to reduce debt.
** BROADCOM CORP, Tuesday close $30.77, up 2.2 pct premarket
The company posted second-quarter earnings and revenue that were above Wall Street expectations and forecast revenue growth in the current quarter.
** RIVERBED TECHNOLOGY INC, Tuesday close $14.55, up 19.6 pct premarket
The network gear maker forecast a better-than-expected third quarter helped by growth in its core wide area network (WAN) equipment business.
** THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC, Tuesday close $49.78
The laboratory equipment maker reported second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street expectations, helped by double-digit increases in specialty diagnostics sales, and it slightly raised its full-year earnings forecast.
** IROBOT CORP, Tuesday close $19.49
The company posted second-quarter results that beat market expectations, and raised its 2012 earnings outlook on strong demand for its home robot products.
** PRAXAIR INC, Tuesday close $104.81
the largest industrial gas supplier in North America, forecast a lower-than-expected profit for the current quarter and cut its full-year outlook as a stronger dollar weighs on revenue from Europe and South America.
** W.R. GRACE & CO, Tuesday close $50.50
Chemical maker W.R. Grace & Co GRA.N reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it raised prices to offset higher raw materials and manufacturing costs.
** ZYNGA INC, Tuesday close $4.91
The online gaming company is expected to reports results after markets close. Its shares are at an all-time low just six months after its ill-timed debut.
** EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP Tuesday close $98.65
The company reported second-quarter earnings that exceeded analysts' expectations, lifted by strong U.S. sales of its new artificial heart valve.
** WELLPOINT INC, Tuesday close $61.42
The health insurer posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday and cut its full-year earnings forecast, citing lower enrollment and higher medical cost trends.
* HSBC downgrade hits Burberry shares (Recasts, adds quote and detail)
CAPE TOWN, June 6 South Africa's tourist hub of Cape Town was braced for its worst winter storm in 30 years on Tuesday and had closed schools and activated emergency protocols with flash floods, heavy rain and mudslides expected within hours, city officials said.