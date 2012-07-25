July 25 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Wednesday:

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with futures for both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones rising 0.2 percent, while futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 were down 0.8 percent following Apple's disappointing results.

** APPLE INC, Tuesday close $600.92, down 5 pct premarket

The company results fell short of Wall Street's lofty expectations as a sagging European economy and a pause in iPhone sales ahead of a new version saw revenues slip from the previous quarter.

This prompted a few brokerages to slightly lower price targets for the stock but, with the next iPhone looming, most analysts urged investors to see this as a buying opportunity.

** FORD MOTOR CO, Tuesday close $9.06, down 2.6 pct premarket

The second-largest U.S. automaker reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit on Wednesday, but roughly doubled its forecast for losses in Europe, where a deepening economic crisis pushed industry auto sales to their lowest level in nearly 20 years.

** PEPSICO INC, Tuesday close $68.79

The beverage and snack maker reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by price increases, and stood by its full-year outlook.

** CATERPILLAR INC, Tuesday close $81.43

Strong sales of heavy machinery to mining and construction clients would likely boost quarterly profit. The company is expected to report earnings before markets open.

** VISA INC, Tuesday close $122.65

The world's largest credit and debit-card network is expected to post a higher profit in the second quarter, a period during which consumer confidence turned negative. It is scheduled to report results after markets close.

** GENERAL MOTORS, Tuesday close $19.02

The automobile giant said it is investing C$850 million ($833.62 million) in research and development in Canada by the end of 2016 to meet a condition it agreed on to get bailout funds from Canadian governments in 2009.

** CARTER'S INC, Tuesday close $52.14

The children's clothing company reported quarterly profit ahead of market expectations, helped by higher gross margins. [ID: nL4E8IP3H0]

** MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC, Tuesday close $45.29

The communications equipment maker's quarterly profit fell, hurt by lower demand for its enterprise business.

** NIELSEN HOLDINGS NV, Tuesday close $25.03

The company, best known for its TV ratings, reported a higher quarterly profit as it cut back on costs.

** NETFLIX INC, Tuesday close $80.39, down 19.8 pct premarket

The company warned that it may have trouble reaching its year-end target for new subscribers.

** AOL INC <AOL.N >, Tuesday close $27.49

The company posted a quarterly net profit compared with a year-earlier loss, as global advertising revenue rose 6 percent, reflecting strong growth at the internet company's third-party network and international display businesses. [ID: nL4E8IP3PM]

** LEVEL 3 COMMUNICATIONS INC, Tuesday close $20.42

The online content delivery company's second-quarter loss narrowed as customers placed more orders for its network services offerings.

** RADIOSHACK CORP, Tuesday close $3.65, down 13.7 pct premarket

The electronics retailer reported a loss for the second quarter compared with a year-earlier profit, hurt by weak gross margins and said it would suspend dividend payments to reduce debt.

** BROADCOM CORP, Tuesday close $30.77, up 2.2 pct premarket

The company posted second-quarter earnings and revenue that were above Wall Street expectations and forecast revenue growth in the current quarter.

** RIVERBED TECHNOLOGY INC, Tuesday close $14.55, up 19.6 pct premarket

The network gear maker forecast a better-than-expected third quarter helped by growth in its core wide area network (WAN) equipment business.

** THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC, Tuesday close $49.78

The laboratory equipment maker reported second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street expectations, helped by double-digit increases in specialty diagnostics sales, and it slightly raised its full-year earnings forecast.

** IROBOT CORP, Tuesday close $19.49

The company posted second-quarter results that beat market expectations, and raised its 2012 earnings outlook on strong demand for its home robot products.

** PRAXAIR INC, Tuesday close $104.81

the largest industrial gas supplier in North America, forecast a lower-than-expected profit for the current quarter and cut its full-year outlook as a stronger dollar weighs on revenue from Europe and South America.

** W.R. GRACE & CO, Tuesday close $50.50

Chemical maker W.R. Grace & Co GRA.N reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it raised prices to offset higher raw materials and manufacturing costs.

** ZYNGA INC, Tuesday close $4.91

The online gaming company is expected to reports results after markets close. Its shares are at an all-time low just six months after its ill-timed debut.

** EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP Tuesday close $98.65

The company reported second-quarter earnings that exceeded analysts' expectations, lifted by strong U.S. sales of its new artificial heart valve.

** WELLPOINT INC, Tuesday close $61.42

The health insurer posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday and cut its full-year earnings forecast, citing lower enrollment and higher medical cost trends.