July 25 Some U.S. stocks on the move on
Wednesday:
DOW UP 0.85 PCT, S&P UP 0.08 PCT, NASDAQ
DOWN 0.16 PCT
The Nasdaq fell after new U.S. single-family home sales
dropped by the most in more than a year and revenues from Apple
disappointed, while the Dow rose after stronger-than-expected
earnings from Caterpillar and Boeing.
** APPLE INC, $579.50, down 4.6 pct
The company results fell short of Wall Street's lofty
expectations as a sagging European economy and a pause in iPhone
sales ahead of a new version saw revenues slip from the previous
quarter.
This prompted a few brokerages to slightly lower price
targets for the stock but, with the next iPhone looming, most
analysts urged investors to see this as a buying opportunity.
** BOEING CO, $73.90, up 1.6 pct
The company reported a greater-than-expected increase in
second-quarter profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast
as rising airplane deliveries offset higher pension costs.
** CATERPILLAR INC, $85, up 2 pct
The world's largest construction machines maker's quarterly
profit easily beat Wall Street's expectations, helped in part by
growing sales of mining equipment, and it raised its 2012
forecast.
** FORD MOTOR CO, $9, down 1 pct
The second-largest U.S. automaker reported a
better-than-expected second-quarter profit on Wednesday, but
roughly doubled its forecast for losses in Europe, where a
deepening economic crisis pushed industry auto sales to their
lowest level in nearly 20 years.
** PEPSICO INC, $69.70, up 1 pct
The beverage and snack maker reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit, helped by price increases, and stood by its
full-year outlook.
** US AIRWAYS GROUP INC, $9.40, up 2 pct
The U.S airline reported a sharply higher quarterly profit,
benefiting from strong passenger demand during the summer travel
season.
** MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC, $46.60, up 3.3 pct
The communications equipment maker's quarterly profit missed
Wall Street estimates, hurt by lower demand at its enterprise
business, but it forecast third-quarter revenue below
expectations.
** AOL INC, $28.63, up 4.1 pct
The company posted a quarterly net profit compared with a
year-earlier loss, as global advertising revenue rose 6 percent,
reflecting strong growth at the internet company's third-party
network and international display businesses. [ID: nL4E8IP3PM]
** RADIOSHACK CORP, $2.70, down 27 pct
The electronics retailer reported a surprising loss for the
second quarter as increased demand for lower margin mobile
handsets squeezed margins, and said it would suspend dividend
payments to reduce debt.
** RIVERBED TECHNOLOGY INC, $18, up 23 pct
The network gear maker forecast a better-than-expected third
quarter helped by growth in its core wide area network (WAN)
equipment business.
** NETFLIX INC, $62.49, down 22.5 pct
The online video rental company warned that it might sign up
fewer new subscribers this year than it had
targeted.
** LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC, $39.69, up 22 pct
The company's quarterly results trumped Wall Street
estimates as customers spent more at the hardwood flooring
retailer's stores and lower product costs boosted margins,
prompting the company to forecast a strong year ahead.
** INVENSENSE, $11.18, up 22 pct
The company reported earnings that beat analysts' estimates.
** IROBOT CORP, $23.30, up 20 pct
The company posted second-quarter results that beat market
expectations, and raised its 2012 earnings outlook on strong
demand for its home robot products.
** NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC, $17.97,
up 20 percent
THE organic groceries and dietary supplements retailer's
stock made its market debut.
** TRIPADVISOR INC, $35.39, down 18.5 pct
Shares fell on concerns that the travel website's shift away
from search engine marketing to new tools like social media is
hurting growth.
** POLYCOM INC, $7.73, down 15 pct
The videoconferencing company warned of continued weakness
at its European business and gave a weak outlook amid tough
competition.
** SYMANTEC CORP, $15, down 14 pct
The world's biggest maker of security software unexpectedly
replaced its Chief Executive Enrique Salem naming current
chairman and former Intuit Corp CEO Steve Bennett to
run the company.
** ANCESTRY.COM INC, $31.50, up 15 pct
The family-history research website is exploring a sale to
private equity firms and is hoping to solicit revised bids from
them in early August, two sources familiar with the matter said.
** INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY, $12.45, down 15
pct
Several analysts cut their price targets on the stock after
the company reported disappointing quarterly results.
** WATSCO INC, $66.37, down 12.2 pct
The heating and refrigeration products distributor reported
a lower-than-expected rise in quarterly profit as it sold more
low-margin products, and the company cut its full-year forecast.
** WELLPOINT INC, $54.90, down 11 pct
The health insurer posted a lower-than-expected quarterly
profit on Wednesday and cut its full-year earnings forecast,
citing lower enrollment and higher medical cost trends.
** LEVEL 3 COMMUNICATIONS INC, $18.35, down 10.3
pct
The online content delivery company posted a
bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on a fall in orders from the
U.K. government.
** WEBSENSE IN, $15.03, down 9.6 pct
The data security software maker reported a higher
second-quarter profit due to more revenue from its software and
service business, and lower taxes.
** BROADCOM CORP, $33.75, up 9 pct
The company posted second-quarter earnings and revenue that
were above Wall Street expectations and forecast revenue growth
in the current quarter.
** CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL, $13.67, down 8.1 pct
Several analysts cut their price targets on the stock after
it reported a slip in gross margins.
** NORANDA ALUMINUM HOLDING CO, $6.61, up 4.75 pct
The company reported second-quarter results that beat
analysts' estimates as higher shipments of aluminum and
flat-rolled products offset lower prices.
** ZYNGA INC, $5.08, up 3.3 pct
The online gaming company is expected to reports results
after markets close. Its shares are at an all-time low just six
months after its ill-timed debut.