Aug 1 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

FUTURES SIGNAL HIGHER OPEN

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 rising 0.3 to 0.6 percent.

** APPLE INC, Tuesday close $610.76, up 0.7 pct premarket

The world's most valuable technology corporation allowed a rare glimpse into a zealously guarded internal hardware design process that has produced some of the world's most celebrated consumer electronics.

** MASTERCARD INC, Tuesday close $436.57, down 4.3 pct premarket

The company reported results on Wednesday morning.

** DIGITAL RIVER INC, Tuesday close $17.79, down 19 pct premarket

The e-commerce services provider reported quarterly revenue below analysts' expectations on Tuesday, citing weak PC sales, and cut its full-year outlook.

FBR Capital Markets cut its price target on the stock.

** TRUE RELIGION APPAREL INC, Tuesday close $26.24, down 15 pct

The company reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales as women shoppers bought less of its spring and summer merchandise, prompting the premium denim maker to lower its full-year profit outlook.

Several analysts have cut their target price for the stock.

** HUNTSMAN CORP, Tuesday close $12.65, up 6 pct premarket

The Chemical maker's net profit rose 9 percent in the second quarter, driven by strong demand for polyurethanes used in foam insulation.

** GARMIN LTD, Tuesday close 38.61, up 4.5 pct premarket

Its quarterly profit blew past analysts' estimates as revenue from its personal navigation devices business rose for the third straight quarter, and the company raised its full-year profit forecast.

** ATMEL CORP, Tuesday close $5.86, up 3.2 pct premarket

The chipmaker's second-quarter profit beat Wall Street estimates as margins improved.

Several analysts cut their price targets on the stock.

** DREAMWORKS ANIMATION SKG INC, Tuesday close $19.20

The company's quarterly results missed analysts' estimates as sales fell sharply, sending its shares down 8 percent in after-market trading on Tuesday.

Several analysts have cut their target price for the stock.

** ROCKWOOD HOLDINGS INC, Tuesday close $44.22 The specialty chemicals producer reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on higher selling prices at its lithium, surface treatment and ceramics businesses.

** BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP, Tuesday close $17.43

The company reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as lower expenses helped offset revenue shortfall and the government consultancy firm cut its full-year earnings forecast.

** AMERICAN TOWER CORP, Tuesday close $72.31

The cellphone tower operator's second-quarter profit fell 58 percent as it set aside funds to cover losses at its international rental and management segment.

** RADIAN INC, Tuesday close $2.80, up 1.4 pct premarket

The mortgage insurer reported its third straight quarterly loss, hurt by a change in the value of certain financial instruments.

** CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP, Tuesday close $61.88

The cellphone tower operator has emerged as the lead bidder for the wireless broadcast towers that T-Mobile USA is trying to sell, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

** DST SYSTEMS INC, Tuesday close $53.90

The data processing company's second-quarter profit more than doubled.

** BURGER KING WORLDWIDE INC, Tuesday close $15.32

The company reported a higher quarterly profit as sales at established restaurants rose.

** BANKRATE INC, Tuesday close $15.95

Several analysts cut their target prices for the company, which publishes personal finance content online.

** ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP, Tuesday close $53

The pipeline operator's quarterly profit rose 26 percent as it transported more natural gas and margins from processing the fuel improved.

** LITTELFUSE INC, Tuesday close $53.64

The circuit protection products maker's quarterly results beat analysts' expectations on strong sales in its electrical business, but the company forecast revenue for the current quarter below Wall Street.

** ALLSTATE CORP, Tuesday close $34.30

The home and auto insurer swung to a profit in the second quarter, smashing recently lowered Wall Street expectations, after its disaster losses were less than half of the record-breaking level they hit last year.

Several analysts have raised their target price for the stock.

** RR DONNELLEY & SONS CO, Tuesday close $12.12

The company posted a second-quarter profit that beat estimates as the printing services firm kept a tight lid on costs.

** DOLLAR THRIFTY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, Tuesday close $74.40

A longstanding takeover target, said it has not received a buyout offer from Hertz Global Holdings Inc or any other company this year.

** COMCAST CORP, Tuesday close $32.55

The company posted a higher quarterly profit, driven by customer additions for the Internet and phone services.

** BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION INC, Tuesday close $9.10

The for-profit education provider said the accreditation body for its university has postponed its visit and extended the submission deadline for a compliance report.

** AVON PRODUCTS INC, Tuesday close $15.49, down 3 pct premarket

The struggling beauty products company reported that its second quarter profit plunged 70 percent as it again sold fewer items and the number of active sales representatives fell 3 percent.

** HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC, Tuesday close $43.23

The U.S. motorcycle maker reported a 29.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, as its success in attracting young motorcycle buyers helped push sales higher.

** INTERCONTINENTALEXCHANGE INC, Tuesday close $131.22

The trans-Atlantic commodities exchange and clearing house is expected to report higher earnings before markets open, on the back of strong demand for its over-the-counter energy products.

** SPX CORP, Tuesday close $60.72

The diversified U.S. manufacturer is expected to report an almost 19 percent drop in second-quarter profit when it reports results before markets open, as it continues to incur costs to digest ClydeUnion, the British pump maker it bought last year.

** CAREER EDUCATION CORP, Tuesday close $4.71, down 16 pct post market

The company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss as new student sign-ups at the for-profit education company fell sharply.

** MCGRATH RENTCORP, Tuesday close $26.61, down 17 pct post market

The company reported disappointing results on Tuesday.

** POLYPORE INTERNATIONAL INC, Tuesday close $37.16, down 13 pct post market

The filtration products maker posted a quarterly profit that missed analysts' estimates as sales across all segments fell.

** GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC, Tuesday close $5.04

The life and mortgage insurer posted a second-quarter profit as losses narrowed at its U.S. mortgage insurance unit, and the company said its primary insurance regulator extended its capital waiver by another two years.