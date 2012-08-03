Aug 2 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Friday:
S&P 500 LOSING STREAK MAY END
U.S. stock index futures rose, indicating the S&P 500 may
reverse a four-day losing streak ahead of key data on the U.S.
labor market. Futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.91 pct,
those for Dow Jones rose 0.77 pct and those for the
Nasdaq 100 were up 1.01 pct.
** KNIGHT CAPITAL GROUP INC, $2.58, down 7.8 pct
premarket
The stock is set for another fall, two days after a $440
million trading loss that has cast doubt on the company's
ability to survive.
** PROCTER & GAMBLE CO, Thursday close $63.51, up 0.3
pct post market
The consumer packaged goods maker is in the spotlight not
just for its earnings report, which is to be released before
markets open, but also because critics say it has overpriced its
products and gotten into emerging markets too slowly.
** VIACOM INC, Thursday close $45.83, up 0.4 pct
post market
The entertainment content company is scheduled to release
its quarterly earnings before markets open. The ratings weakness
it has had with its flagship children's network has caused
concern about a fall in advertising revenue and profit.
** REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Thursday close
$136.47, up 0.4 pct post market
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration may decide whether to
approve the companys' Zaltrap drug for treating colon cancer.
** NYSE EURONEXT, Thursday close $25.58, down 0.4
pct post market
The transatlantic exchange, booked a 9 percent drop in net
revenue and a 20 percent fall in net income for the second
quarter, driven by losses across its three main business lines.
** EOG RESOURCES INC, Thursday close $96.12, up 1.9
pct premarket
The company's second-quarter profit rose 33 percent, topping
expectations, as the amount of oil it produced jumped more than
50 percent.
Citi Investment Research raised its target price for the
stock.
** WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC, Thursday close $62.38,
up 1 pct premarket
The health insurer reported a quarterly profit that beat
market expectations on higher premium revenue and raised its
full-year earnings outlook.