Aug 21 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

US STOCKS-FUTURES EASE AFTER JAPAN DATA, DELL CAUTION

U.S. stock index futures eased as weak export data from Japan underscored the headwinds facing the global economy.

S&P 500 futures were down 2.8 points, Dow Jones industrial average futures were down 31 points and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 3.75 points.

** DELL INC, Tuesday close $12.34, down 6 pct premarket.

Half a dozen brokerages cut their price targets on the stock, after the company slashed its full-year outlook as customers delayed buying new computers ahead of the launch of Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system.

** TOLL BROTHERS INC, Tuesday close $31.81, up 4 pct premarket

The largest luxury homebuilder in the United States posted strong third-quarter results.

** CAREER EDUCATION CORP, Tuesday close $3.74, down 10 pct post market

The for-profit education company said Michael Graham, its CFO of five years, has resigned.

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC, Tuesday close $20.83, up 7 pct premarket

The company said sales rose 11 percent to $739.7 million for the second quarter.

** FIFTH THIRD BANCORP, Tuesday close 14.39, up 3 pct premarket

The company said the Federal Reserve did not object to its proposed capital actions through March 2013, including buying back shares and a potential dividend increase.

Several analysts raised their target price on the stock.

** KEY TRONIC CORP, Tuesday close $8.00, up 17 pct premarket

The electronics manufacturer's quarterly profit more than doubled as it signed on more customers.

** ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS INC, Tuesday close $6.70, down 18 pct premarket

The semiconductor equipment maker lowered its revenue forecast for the third quarter citing continued decline in orders.

** ALEXZA PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Tuesday close $4.03, up 9 pct premarket

The company received a compliance certificate for its ADASUVE manufacturing facility from EU.

** QIHOO 360 TECHNOLOGY CO LTD, Tuesday close $21.10, up 9 pct premarket

The company reported second-quarter revenue above analysts' expectations, and forecast better-than-expected third-quarter results.

** EXPRESS INC, Tuesday close $16.90, down 9 percent premarket

The company reported quarterly results that beat expectations, but forecast flat comparable sales in the third quarter.

** WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC, Tuesday close $38.23, up 9 pct premarket

The upscale cookware and home goods retailer's quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations and raised its full-year profit outlook for the second time this year.

Several brokerages raised their price targets on the stock.

** LA-Z-BOY INC, Tuesday close 13.50, up 7 pct premarket

The furniture maker and retailer posted revenue above analysts' expectations.

** EBAY INC, Tuseday close 45.85, up 3 pct premarket

The company's online payments provider PayPal will gain access to millions of physical stores in the United States under an agreement with Discover Financial Services.

** HEWLETT-PACKARD CO, Tuesday close $19.93, down 2 pct premarket

The company is expected to post a quarterly loss for its third quarter.

** WET SEAL INC, Tuesday close $3.06

The women's apparel retailer forecast a weak third quarter and adopted a shareholder rights plan.

** EATON VANCE CORP, Tuesday close $27.29

Reports results for what has been one of the toughest quarters for money managers since the financial crisis.

** CHICO'S FAS INC, Tuesday close $17.08, up 1 pct premarket

The women's apparel retailer reported second-quarter results above Wall Street expectations as new products and vibrant styles helped it sell its merchandise at full prices.