Sept 20 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Thursday:

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a weaker open on Wall Street, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 all down 0.4 percent.

** BANK OF AMERICA CORP, Wednesday close $9.29, down 0.43 pct premarket

The second largest U.S. bank is planning to cut 16,000 jobs by year end as it speeds up a company-wide cost-cutting initiative amid declining revenues, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

** GENERAL MOTORS CO, Wednesday close $24.75

Contract talks between the Canadian Auto Workers (CAW) and the automobile company were "bogged down" on Wednesday on plant-specific issues, a CAW official said, making a quick breakthrough on an overall deal unlikely.

** ADOBE SYSTEMS INC, Wednesday close $33.12, down 0.36 pct premarket

The maker of Photoshop and Acrobat software said current-quarter earnings will decline or remain flat as customers take to the company's new subscription-based model faster than expected.

** NIKE INC, Wednesday close $97.66

The world's largest sportswear maker is beefing up its capacity to use its cash to purchase its own shares, with the board approving an $8 billion buyback program.

** AOL INC, Wednesday close $34.60

The company named Karen Dykstra, a former executive of a hedge fund manager, as chief financial officer on Wednesday.

** CONAGRA FOODS INC, Wednesday close $25.65, up 5.2 pct premarket

The food maker reported much higher quarterly earnings, after increased marketing boosted sales.

** ORACLE CORP, Wednesday close $32.78

Results from the world's No. 3 software maker could provide clues as to whether corporate technology spending will pick up at the end of the year when managers rush to spend remaining budgeted funds.

** CARMAX INC, Wednesday close $31.97

The retailer of new and used cars reported a quarterly profit below market expectations as sales at its wholesale unit fell and costs jumped.

** IHS INC, Wednesday close $115.25

The business information provider, known for Jane's Defence Weekly, cut its full-year outlook as customers for its non-subscription business, which includes consulting, hold back on spending.

** TIBCO SOFTWARE INC, Wednesday close $30.47

The software maker is expected to report its third-quarter results after market closes on Thursday.

** SCHOLASTIC CORP, Wednesday close $33.39

The publisher of the "Harry Potter" and "The Hunger Games" series reported a higher quarterly loss as its revenue fell 8 percent.

** JEFFERIES GROUP INC, Wednesday close $15.66

The company's quarterly profit is expected to be steady from a year earlier.

** NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS

** REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP, Wednesday close $7.65

National Bank, led by a former Bank of America Corp and Regions Financial executive, makes its debut in the market on Thursday.

** APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC, Wednesday close $17.62, up 26 pct premarket

The glass products maker reported a quarterly profit above estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast as sales rose in its architectural business.

** NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP, Wednesday close $72.69, down 6.57 pct premarket

Wells Fargo Securities cuts the stock to "market perform" from "outperform".

** SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC, Wednesday close $160.67, down 2.9 pct premarket

The estate of the former chairman of the company plans to sell its stake in the company, allowing the largest U.S. mall owner to extricate itself from an family feud over his will.

** SPRINT NEXTEL CORP, Wednesday close $5.56, up 1.25 pct premarket

The No. 4 U.S. mobile provider has sold 1 million phones that support long term evolution (LTE), a high-speed wireless technology it is building into its network, it said on Wednesday.