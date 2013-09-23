(For more market insights, including options activity, click on
Sept 23 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Monday:
WALL STREET FALLS AMID FED POLICY WORRIES
U.S. stocks slipped as upbeat economic data from Germany and
China was countered by a Federal Reserve official's remarks that
the Fed could begin to scale back its stimulus measures this
year. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.35 percent,
the S&P 500 0.51 percent and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 0.46 percent.
** APPLE INC, $485.76, up 4 pct (10:35 a.m. ET)
Apple Inc said it sold 9 million iPhone 5s and
iPhone 5c models in their first three days on the market, the
most successful iPhone launch ever.
** CIRRUS LOGIC INC, $23.79, up 8 pct (10:35 a.m.
ET)
** RF MICRO DEVICES, $5.76, up 5 pct (10:36 a.m.
ET)
** TRIQUINT SEMICONDUCTOR INC, $8.29, up 2 pct
(10:36 a.m. ET)
** AVAGO TECHNOLOGIES LTD, $42.34, up 1.72 pct
(10:37 a.m. ET)
** QUALCOMM INC, $69.47, up 0.6 pct (10:37 a.m. ET)
** SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC, $26.07, up 1.87 pct
(10:38 a.m. ET)
Shares of Apple component suppliers also rose on the news.
** PANDORA MEDIA INC, $24.62 down 9 pct (10:40 a.m.
ET)
The internet radio company's shares fell after record sales
of iPhones by Apple, which launched iTunes radio in September
with the iOS 7. B. Riley & Co analyst Sameet Sinha said the
adoption of iOS 7 is also happening faster than he expected and
said it was pressuring Pandora's stock.
PEREGRINE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP, $9.17, down 5.2 pct
(10:10 a.m. ET)
RBC Capital Markets downgraded the radio frequency
chipmaker's stock to "sector perform" from "outperform", saying
a tear-down of iPhone 5s and 5c reveals that Peregrine's
antenna-turning switch was replaced by those of Skyworks
Solutions Inc or RF Micro Devices Inc.
Westhouse lowered its price target on the Peregrine stock to
$12 from $14. Cannacord Genuity cut its rating to "hold" from
"buy" and lowered its price target to $10 from $13 late on
Sunday.
** BLACKBERRY LTD, $8.28, down 5.2 pct (10:40 a.m.
ET)
The smartphone maker's plan to retreat from the consumer
market in favor of its traditional strength serving businesses
and governments is widely seen as a desperate move that industry
watchers warn will only accelerate its downward spiral.
Brokerage National Bank Financial, which believes that any
recovery is very unlikely for BlackBerry, cut its price target
to $5 from $8, valuing the company at about $2.6 billion.
** MICROSOFT CORP, $32.82, up 0.1 pct (11:18 a.m.
ET)
The biggest software maker on Monday announced updated
versions of its Surface tablets in an effort to boost poor sales
and challenge Apple Inc's iPad.
** ISIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $38.27 up 6.1 pct
(10:40 a.m. ET)
The company said on Saturday its experimental drug
substantially reduced blood fat in a mid-stage study on patients
with familial chylomicronemia syndrome, a rare genetic disorder
in which the body does not break down fats
correctly.
BMO Capital Markets and Stifel Nicolaus raised their target
prices on the stock on Monday.
** DOVER SADDLERY INC, $4.49, up 12.5 pct (11:09
a.m. ET)
The equestrian equipment maker said it had started exploring
strategic alternatives for the company and had received
unsolicited expressions of interest. The company, which has
engaged Duff & Phelps Securities LLC as adviser, said it was not
in discussions with any particular party yet.
** GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, $24.33, up 1.3 pct (10:40
a.m. ET)
The industrial conglomerate signed three contracts to sell
about $2.7 billion in power equipment to Algeria, as the North
African country seeks to massively increase its generation
capacity.
GE shares are poised to outperform the broad stock market,
after lagging behind for more than a decade, as its business
outgrows the economies where it operates, financial newspaper
Barron's said on Sunday.
** GROUPON INC, $12.03, down 4.8 pct (10:42 a.m.
ET)
The daily discount deals provider failed to persuade a
federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the company of
misleading investors about its financial prospects and internal
controls before it went public in November 2011.
** GENOMIC HEALTH INC, $30.52, down 6 pct (10:17
a.m. ET)
Raymond James analysts downgraded the molecular diagnostics
company's stock to "underperform" from "market perform", saying
the company's 2014 revenue could fall below consensus estimates
as major reimbursement from its prostrate cancer test is
expected only in 2015 or 2016. The company's breast cancer test
already had over 90 percent of market share, making larger gains
in the future unlikely, the analysts said.
** CITIGROUP INC, $49.64, down 3.10 pct (10:41 a.m.
ET)
The third-largest U.S. bank had a significant drop in
trading revenue during the third quarter which could hurt the
bank's earnings, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing
people familiar with conversations between investors and the
bank.
** SEALED AIR CORP, $27.00, down 5.6 pct (10:29 a.m.
ET)
Barclays Capital lowered its estimate for the packaging
material maker's 2014 earnings per share, saying the company's
margin improvement strategy might lead to lower volumes in 2014.
The brokerage downgraded the stock to "equal weight" from
"overweight" and cut its price target to $30 from $35.
** MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA INC, $11.35, up 7.3
pct (10:46 a.m. ET)
Brokerage Craig-Hallum started coverage of the autoparts
maker's stock with a "buy" rating, according to
theflyonthewall.com.
** YONGYE INTERNATIONAL INC, $6.22, up 4 pct (9:43
a.m. ET)
The China-based crop nutrient maker said it has entered into
an agreement to be taken private by a consortium led by its top
shareholder Full Alliance International Ltd, valuing the company
at about $340 million.
** APPROACH RESOURCES INC, $25.46, up 3.2 pct
(10:42 a.m. ET)
The oil and gas company should get a closer look for its
operations in the Texas Permian Basin, where land values
indicate that its shares could be worth at least 50 percent
more, Barron's reported in its Sept. 23 edition.
** AGRIUM INC, $87.75, down 2.50 pct (10:42 a.m. ET)
The Canadian fertilizer company warned that its potash
volumes are expected to be about 30 percent lower than normal in
the current quarter.
** NORTHERN TIER ENERGY, $18.50, down 5 pct (10:13
a.m. ET)
The company said its 81,500 barrel-per-day crude oil
refinery unit at St. Paul Park, Minnesota was hit by a fire on
Sunday morning.
** JOURNAL COMMUNICATIONS INC, $7.86, up 3.5 pct
(10:44 a.m. ET)
The broadcast company said on Friday it ended a two
month-long programming dispute with Time Warner Cable,
making available its stations in Milwaukee, Green Bay/Appleton,
Omaha, Nashville and Palm Springs to Time Warner Cable's
customers.
** J.C. PENNEY CO INC, $12.78, down 1 pct (9:43 a.m.
ET)
The retailer is looking to raise more money, possibly
through a combination of debt and equity, according to a source
familiar with the matter.
(Compiled by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)