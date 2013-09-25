Sept 25 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Wednesday. S&P 500 futures fell 0.18 percent,
Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 0.02 percent
and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.18 percent.
** ONCOTHYREON INC, Tuesday close $1.80, up 23 pct
premarket
German drugmaker Merck KGaA will conduct new tests
on an experimental lung cancer vaccine which failed a previous
late-stage clinical trial, it said. The drug, licensed from U.S.
biotech firm Oncothyreon, will be tested on patients with
locally advanced Stage III non-small cell lung cancer, which
cannot be surgically removed, unchanged from the previous trial
called START, the firm said.
** COPART INC, Tuesday close $34.09, down 11 pct
after market
The online auctioneer of vehicles said it will not convert
into a real estate investment trust, more than a year after the
company started evaluating such a move. Copart also reported a
fourth-quarter profit that missed Wall Street expectations by 8
cents.
** AAR CORP, Tuesday close $29.93, down 10 pct after
market
The aerospace parts and systems maker reported a lower
first-quarter profit as sales fell in its technology products
business. The company reported sales of $514.5 million, below
analysts' expectations of $542.1 million.
** LANDEC CORP, Tuesday close $13.57, down 12 pct
after market
The polymer maker reported lower-than-expected first-quarter
earnings as it changed the timing of income recognition from its
Windset Farms. Landec said about 6 cents per share have been
shifted from its first quarter to the remaining three quarters.
** CARNIVAL CORP, Tuesday close $34.54, down 5 pct
premarket
The world's largest cruise operator warned on Tuesday it
could report an adjusted loss for the current quarter, after
posting a 30 percent fall in third-quarter profit due to a
series of headline-grabbing mishaps on its cruise ships.
Bofa Merrill Lynch cut its rating on the stock to "neutral,"
according to theflyonthewall.com. At least three other
brokerages cut their price targets on the stock, citing the
forecast.
** DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP, Tuesday close $1.19,
up 5 pct after market
The Vaccine published a commentary from two doctors
emphasizing that Dynavax's hepatitis B vaccine had an adjuvant,
an agent to boost immune response, which can be important for
immunization against hepatitis B. The journal also published
late-stage trial results showing the safety and viral response
of the vaccine, Heplisav.
** ZOGENIX INC, Tuesday close $1.89, up 9 pct after
market
The drugmaker was awarded a $20.7 million contract from a
unit of the U.S. Department of Defense for various medical and
surgical products. ()
** AUTOZONE INC, Tuesday close $414.31, up 1 pct
premarket
The largest U.S. auto parts retailer reported a 15 percent
rise in quarterly profit mainly due to higher margins.
** AMAZON.COM INC, Tuesday close $314.13, up 0.3
pct premarket
The world's largest Internet retailer unveiled two new
high-definition tablets on Tuesday with a unique on-screen
helpdesk feature it hopes will give it an advantage over devices
from rivals Apple Inc and Google Inc.
** J.C. PENNEY CO INC, Tuesday close $11.90
The retailer plans to hire about 35,000 temporary workers
for the coming holiday season, roughly the same level as in
2011, before it changed its pricing strategy and did away with
most coupons and sales events, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
** DOW CHEMICAL CO, Tuesday close $39.11
Dow has signed a deal to invest up to $120 million in
developing 16 shale gas wells along with Argentinas state-run
energy company YPF in the South American country's vast Vaca
Muerta formation, YPF said on Tuesday.
** ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC, Tuesday close $17.32,
up 16 pct after market
The womens apparel retailer said its fourth-quarter profit
more than tripled, comfortably beating Wall Street estimates, as
e-commerce sales surged and gross margins improved with fewer
markdowns.
** CLOVIS ONCOLOGY, Tuesday close $73.52, down 13
pct after market
The developer of cancer drugs that had been looking for a
potential buyer, is finding no takers, according to a report by
Bloomberg, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
** JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, Tuesday close $50.32
The company is facing several investigations into its
mortgage practices, is seeking a global settlement with U.S.
government authorities in multiple jurisdictions, a person
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
** BED BATH AND BEYOND INC, Tuesday close $74.81
The U.S. home goods chain posts second-quarter results that
will give investors a read on consumer demand for discretionary
goods. The company has been investing heavily in e-commerce but
this has been a drag on margins. (reporting AMC)
** JABIL CIRCUIT INC, Tuesday close $23.71
Quarterly profit at the contract manufacturer is expected to
be stable compared with the same period a year ago, but may fall
short of Wall Street estimates mainly due to the sudden
announcement of the business sale by Blackberry, one of its top
customers. (reporting AMC)