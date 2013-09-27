(For more market insights, including options activity, click on ; for the Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49sfor the Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s) U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday as deadlines for a political agreement in Washington that would keep the U.S. government running and avoid a debt default loom, with no clear solution in sight. S&P 500 futures fell 7 points, Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 50 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 11 points.

** BLACKBERRY LTD, Thursday close $7.95, down 2.3 pct premarket

The company reported a nearly $1 billion quarterly loss on Friday, days after accepting its largest shareholder's tentative $4.7 billion bid to take it out of the public eye.

** J.C. PENNEY CO INC, Thursday close $10.42, down 6 pct premarket

The struggling department store operator expects to raise up to $932 million from a share sale, leaving it with about $2.2 billion in cash at the end of the year. J.C. Penney, whose shares have been hit by concerns that it does not have enough cash to fund its operations going into the holiday season, said it would sell 84 million shares in a public offering at $9.65 per share.

** YAHOO INC, Thursday close $32.75, up 2 pct premarket

The U.S. Internet company joined Japan's SoftBank Corp in backing Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's planned partnership structure. Yahoo, which owns 24 percent of Alibaba, stands to reap huge windfalls from an IPO as Alibaba's market valuation would add billions of dollars to the two companies' assets. Yahoo is also keen to sell part of its stake.

** NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS, Thursday close $13.85, down 17 pct premarket

The drugmaker said its experimental drug to treat chronic pain in patients with arthritis of the knee failed to meet its main goal in a mid-stage clinical trial.

** ACCENTURE PLC, Thursday close $75.87, down 4 pct premarket

The outsourcing and consulting services provider said it was too early to say if the fourth-quarter growth in its consulting business was sustainable, and forecast quarterly revenue below analysts' estimates.

** NIKE INC, Thursday close $70.34, up 7 pct premarket

** FOOT LOCKER, Thursday close $32.76, up 3 pct premarket

Nike enjoyed big sales in gains in North America and Europe last quarter and benefited from fewer markdowns, helping the maker of sports clothes and shoes report a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit.

At least six brokerages raised their price targets on the stock on Friday. Brokerage Sterne Agee & Leach upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral," according to Theflyonthewall.com.

Shares of athletic shoes retailer Foot Locker also rose on the news.

** FINISH LINE INC, Thursday close $22.39, up 10 pct premarket

The athletic footwear retailer reported second-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates, helped by growth in comparable-store sales.

** DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP, Thursday close $66.09, up 1 pct after market

Wedbush Securities on Thursday upgraded the shoe maker's stock to "outperform" from "neutral," saying it expects a normal winter and is more comfortable with its near-term revenue estimates. The brokerage also said it was more positive on slippers, new styles and product line extensions at the Ugg brand.

** ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST, Thursday close $13.85, down 4 pct premarket

The trust formed by oil and gas company Enduro Resource Partners LLC said on Thursday that its offering of 11.2 million trust units was priced at $13.85 per unit.

** KIOR INC, Thursday close $2.89, up 3.4 pct premarket

Shares in Kior soared 56 percent on Thursday after the biofuels maker received a critical $50 million pledge from its biggest investor, venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, that will help it to meet its liquidity needs and fund an expansion of its production capacity.

** JONES GROUP INC, Thursday close $15.64

Private equity firm KKR & Co has withdrawn from the bidding process for Jones, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, raising questions over the prospects of the auction for the fashion and footwear company.

** JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, Thursday close $51.89

CEO Jamie Dimon met with U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder on Thursday, seeking to make sure a possible $11 billion settlement will end the bank's pain from mortgage-securities probes, a source said.

Guggenheim Securities cut its price target on the bank's shares to $63 from $66.

** ENTROPIC COMMUNICATIONS INC, Thursday close $4.33, up 6 pct after market

The company, which designs chipsets for video and broadband multimedia applications, announced a $30 million stock repurchase program on Thursday.

** MYLAN INC, Thursday close $38.37

Generic drugmaker Mylan has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Agila, a unit of India's Strides Arcolab Ltd, subject to divesting some products, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday. (Compiled by Aditi Shrivastava; Editing by Don Sebastian)