U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday as deadlines for a
political agreement in Washington that would keep the U.S.
government running and avoid a debt default loom, with no clear
solution in sight. S&P 500 futures fell 7 points, Dow
Jones industrial average futures fell 50 points, and
Nasdaq 100 futures lost 11 points.
** BLACKBERRY LTD, Thursday close $7.95, down 2.3
pct premarket
The company reported a nearly $1 billion quarterly loss on
Friday, days after accepting its largest shareholder's tentative
$4.7 billion bid to take it out of the public eye.
** J.C. PENNEY CO INC, Thursday close $10.42, down 6
pct premarket
The struggling department store operator expects to raise up
to $932 million from a share sale, leaving it with about $2.2
billion in cash at the end of the year. J.C. Penney, whose
shares have been hit by concerns that it does not have enough
cash to fund its operations going into the holiday season, said
it would sell 84 million shares in a public offering at $9.65
per share.
** YAHOO INC, Thursday close $32.75, up 2 pct
premarket
The U.S. Internet company joined Japan's SoftBank Corp
in backing Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's
planned partnership structure. Yahoo, which owns
24 percent of Alibaba, stands to reap huge windfalls from an IPO
as Alibaba's market valuation would add billions of dollars to
the two companies' assets. Yahoo is also keen to sell part of
its stake.
** NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS, Thursday close $13.85, down
17 pct premarket
The drugmaker said its experimental drug to treat chronic
pain in patients with arthritis of the knee failed to meet its
main goal in a mid-stage clinical trial.
** ACCENTURE PLC, Thursday close $75.87, down 4 pct
premarket
The outsourcing and consulting services provider said it was
too early to say if the fourth-quarter growth in its consulting
business was sustainable, and forecast quarterly revenue below
analysts' estimates.
** NIKE INC, Thursday close $70.34, up 7 pct
premarket
** FOOT LOCKER, Thursday close $32.76, up 3 pct
premarket
Nike enjoyed big sales in gains in North America and Europe
last quarter and benefited from fewer markdowns, helping the
maker of sports clothes and shoes report a
stronger-than-expected quarterly profit.
At least six brokerages raised their price targets on the
stock on Friday. Brokerage Sterne Agee & Leach upgraded the
stock to "buy" from "neutral," according to Theflyonthewall.com.
Shares of athletic shoes retailer Foot Locker also rose on
the news.
** FINISH LINE INC, Thursday close $22.39, up 10
pct premarket
The athletic footwear retailer reported second-quarter
results that beat analysts' estimates, helped by growth in
comparable-store sales.
** DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP, Thursday close $66.09, up
1 pct after market
Wedbush Securities on Thursday upgraded the shoe maker's
stock to "outperform" from "neutral," saying it expects a normal
winter and is more comfortable with its near-term revenue
estimates. The brokerage also said it was more positive on
slippers, new styles and product line extensions at the Ugg
brand.
** ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST, Thursday close $13.85,
down 4 pct premarket
The trust formed by oil and gas company Enduro Resource
Partners LLC said on Thursday that its offering of 11.2 million
trust units was priced at $13.85 per unit.
** KIOR INC, Thursday close $2.89, up 3.4 pct
premarket
Shares in Kior soared 56 percent on Thursday after the
biofuels maker received a critical $50 million pledge from its
biggest investor, venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, that will
help it to meet its liquidity needs and fund an expansion of its
production capacity.
** JONES GROUP INC, Thursday close $15.64
Private equity firm KKR & Co has withdrawn from the
bidding process for Jones, two people familiar with the matter
said on Thursday, raising questions over the prospects of the
auction for the fashion and footwear company.
** JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, Thursday close $51.89
CEO Jamie Dimon met with U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder
on Thursday, seeking to make sure a possible $11 billion
settlement will end the bank's pain from mortgage-securities
probes, a source said.
Guggenheim Securities cut its price target on the bank's
shares to $63 from $66.
** ENTROPIC COMMUNICATIONS INC, Thursday close
$4.33, up 6 pct after market
The company, which designs chipsets for video and broadband
multimedia applications, announced a $30 million stock
repurchase program on Thursday.
** MYLAN INC, Thursday close $38.37
Generic drugmaker Mylan has won U.S. antitrust approval to
buy Agila, a unit of India's Strides Arcolab Ltd,
subject to divesting some products, the Federal Trade Commission
said on Thursday.
(Compiled by Aditi Shrivastava; Editing by Don Sebastian)