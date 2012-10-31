NEW YORK Oct 31 U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday ahead of what could be a volatile session's trading as Wall Street re-opens after a two-day closure following a damaging storm along the U.S. east coast.

Stocks moving in early trade include Ford Motor Co, which posted earnings reports during the closure and rose 1.9 percent to $10.56. Advanced Micro Devices rose 2.4 percent to $2.12, while Home Depot added 1.4 percent to $60.90

S&P 500 futures rose 9.4 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 65 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 14.25 points.