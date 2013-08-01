US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
NEW YORK Aug 1 U.S. stocks extended their gains on Thursday, with the S&P 500 briefly rising 1 percent as data from around the world pointed to improving economic conditions and Procter & Gamble reported strong results.
The S&P was at all-time high levels, and rose above 1,700 for the first time ever on Thursday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 126.83 points, or 0.82 percent, at 15,626.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 16.31 points, or 0.97 percent, at 1,702.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 35.03 points, or 0.97 percent, at 3,661.40.
