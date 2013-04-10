NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, as the S&P 500 climbed more than 1 percent to extend its fresh all-time record as investors scooped up technology and financial shares that have recently lagged other sectors' gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 128.45 points, or 0.88 percent, to 14,801.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 16.48 points, or 1.05 percent, to 1,585.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 50.56 points, or 1.56 percent, to 3,288.42.