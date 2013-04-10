NEW YORK, April 10 The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index on Wednesday rose to its highest level ever, breaking a record that had stood since October 2007.

The S&P 500 earlier hit 1,567.10 to break its previous all-time intraday high by 0.01 point.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 57 points or 0.39 percent, to 14,730.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.11 points or 0.5 percent, to 3,253.96.