NEW YORK, June 8 U.S. stocks edged higher on Friday before a weekend expected to bring new developments in Spain's crisis and a possible bailout for the country's troubled banking sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 52.11 points, or 0.42 percent, to 12,513.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 5.24 points, or 0.40 percent, to 1,320.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 16.32 points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,847.34.