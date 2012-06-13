NEW YORK, June 13 Wall Street skidded into the close on Wednesday on uncertainties over the future of the euro zone ahead of elections in Greece this weekend and as data pointed to sluggish U.S. growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 105.05 points, or 0.84 percent, at 12,468.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 11.51 points, or 0.87 percent, at 1,312.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 28.21 points, or 0.99 percent, at 2,814.86.