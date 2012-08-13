BRIEF-Berger Paints India says acquisition of Saboo Coatings was completed on June 5
* Says acquisition of Saboo Coatings Pvt Ltd was completed on June 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Aug 13 U.S. stocks dipped on Monday after six days of gains for the S&P 500 and as data showed Japan's economy grew much less than expected in the second quarter, a reminder of the headwinds faced by the global economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 91.30 points, or 0.69 percent, to 13,116.65. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 7.95 points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,397.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 20.16 points, or 0.67 percent, to 3,000.70.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 5) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% ---------------------------