US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. stocks added to gains in a late rally on Thursday, with the Dow rising 1 percent and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hitting session highs.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 132.90 points, or 1.02 percent, at 13,223.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 11.03 points, or 0.79 percent, at 1,401.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 26.44 points, or 0.87 percent, at 3,056.07.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.