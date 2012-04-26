NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. stocks added to gains in a late rally on Thursday, with the Dow rising 1 percent and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hitting session highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 132.90 points, or 1.02 percent, at 13,223.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 11.03 points, or 0.79 percent, at 1,401.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 26.44 points, or 0.87 percent, at 3,056.07.