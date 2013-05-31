BRIEF-ICRA downgrades Oriental Bank of Commerce bonds
NEW YORK May 31 U.S. stocks were at session lows, putting the S&P on track for its second consecutive weekly decline, weighed down by weakness in energy and healthcare stocks.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 87.44 points, or 0.57 percent, to 15,237.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 11.42 points, or 0.69 percent, to 1,642.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 15.99 points, or 0.46 percent, to 3,475.31.
May 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.15 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.16 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.27 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below.