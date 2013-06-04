NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. stocks extend losses on Tuesday with major indexes hitting session lows by afternoon trade in a broad market decline.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 121.37 points, or 0.80 percent, at 15,132.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 12.72 points, or 0.78 percent, at 1,627.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 25.90 points, or 0.75 percent, at 3,439.47.