NEW YORK Jan 9 U.S. stocks fell to session lows by late morning trade on Thursday, weighed down by Exxon Mobil and retailers as an earlier boost from upbeat labor market data lost steam.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 67.4 points or 0.41 percent, to 16,395.34, the S&P 500 lost 5.14 points or 0.28 percent, to 1,832.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.163 points or 0.46 percent, to 4,146.448.