NEW YORK, April 18 The S&P 500 fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, with technology shares leading losses and the S&P 500 trading below its 50-day moving average. Apple shares extended their slide from Wednesday, while shares of eBay dropped after its disappointing forecast.

Google results are due after the bell.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 107.48 points, or 0.74 percent, at 14,511.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 14.03 points, or 0.90 percent, at 1,537.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 48.44 points, or 1.51 percent, at 3,156.23.