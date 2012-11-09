NEW YORK Nov 9 The S&P 500 rose more than 1 percent on Friday as stocks recovered from declines over the past two days. The Nasdaq was also trading more than 1 percent higher.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 68.59 points, or 0.54 percent, at 12,879.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 12.86 points, or 0.93 percent, at 1,390.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 33.64 points, or 1.16 percent, at 2,929.22.