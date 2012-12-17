NEW YORK Dec 17 The S&P 500 rose more than 1 percent on Monday as stocks added to gains after President Barack Obama and Republican House Speaker John Boehner met for talks on averting the "fiscal cliff".

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 82.30 points, or 0.63 percent, at 13,217.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 13.60 points, or 0.96 percent, at 1,427.18, after briefly rising more than 1 percent. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 30.66 points, or 1.03 percent, at 3,002.00.