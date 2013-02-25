NEW YORK Feb 25 The S&P 500 declined more than 1 percent on Monday on fears that a divided parliament in Italy would get in the way of the country's reforms and hamper the euro zone's stability.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 100.22 points, or 0.72 percent, at 13,900.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 14.69 points, or 0.97 percent, at 1,500.91, after briefly falling more than 1 percent. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 20.86 points, or 0.66 percent, at 3,140.96.