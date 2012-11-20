NEW YORK Nov 20 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq turned slightly higher while the Dow trimmed losses in late morning trading on Tuesday, helped by gains in financial and consumer discretionary shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 11.56 points, or 0.09 percent, at 12,784.40. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.89 point, or 0.06 percent, at 1,387.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.27 points, or 0.04 percent, at 2,917.34.