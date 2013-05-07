NEW YORK May 7 U.S. stocks pared their early gains on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 briefly turning negative as technology shares weighed on the market.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 17.33 points, or 0.12 percent, at 14,986.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.61 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,618.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 7.62 points, or 0.22 percent, at 3,385.35.