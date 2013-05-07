BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
NEW YORK May 7 U.S. stocks pared their early gains on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 briefly turning negative as technology shares weighed on the market.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 17.33 points, or 0.12 percent, at 14,986.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.61 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,618.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 7.62 points, or 0.22 percent, at 3,385.35.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
May 31 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday as gains in technology and healthcare shares more than offset the impact of a steep fall in oil prices.