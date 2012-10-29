US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Oct 29 The U.S. stock market is expected to be closed on Tuesday because of Hurricane Sandy, a source said on Monday.
The decision to close markets for a second straight day because of the storm was made during a call between industry executives and regulators, said one person who was on the call. An official announcement was expected shortly.
Every effort is being made to reopen markets on Wednesday, but a final decision has not been made yet, the source said.
