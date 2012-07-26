NEW YORK, July 26 U.S. stock index futures edged slightly higher in early trading on Thursday as a mixed corporate earnings season, worries about the economy, and hopes for more stimulus from the Federal Reserve continued to create cross-currents in markets.

S&P 500 futures rose 4.2 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 51 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 9.25 points.