NEW YORK May 31 U.S. stocks turned higher in late trading on Thursday, with the Dow and S&P 500 at session highs, led by gains in financials.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 53.09 points, or 0.43 percent, at 12,472.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.82 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,318.14. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.07 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,839.43.