NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. stocks erased earlier losses to trade positive on Wednesday, led by gains in financial and energy shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 6.32 points, or 0.05 percent, at 12,580.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.50 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,325.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.74 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,848.81.