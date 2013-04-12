NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. stocks extended losses in morning trading on Friday after data showed American consumer sentiment fell in April to its lowest in nine months.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 43.13 points or 0.29 percent, to 14,822.01, the S&P 500 lost 7.1 points or 0.45 percent, to 1,586.27 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.43 points or 0.35 percent, to 3,288.72.