U.S. Treasury to sell $72 bln in bills
WASHINGTON, April 13 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week and 26-week bills next week, see:
NEW YORK Oct 1 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday paid the highest interest rate on one-month debt in about 10 months in the wake of a partial government shutdown due to the gridlock in Washington over the federal budget.
The shutdown, the first in 17 years, fed worries about a looming fight over raising the federal debt ceiling which is expected to be reached on Oct. 17. Failure to increase the $16.7 trillion statutory borrowing cap could cause the government to default on its debt, according to analysts.
The Treasury paid a 0.12 percent to investors to buy its one-month bills, the highest level set at a one-month bill auction held on Nov. 27 where it paid an interest rate of 0.175 percent, according to data from the Treasury Department.
WASHINGTON, April 13 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week and 26-week bills next week, see:
OTTAWA, April 13 The Canadian job vacancy rate edged higher in the fourth quarter compared to the year before as the number of open positions rose in provinces that have had the strongest labor markets, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.