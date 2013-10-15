NEW YORK Oct 15 Interest rates on U.S. Treasury
bills fell on Tuesday on reduced jitters over a possible U.S.
default as there were hints of a possible fiscal agreement that
would reopen the government after it was partially shut for the
first time in 17 years.
Treasury rates on T-bill issues due in October to November
fell to their lowest level in a week, although they remained at
elevated levels compared with three weeks ago.
That debt was seen as most vulnerable if the White House and
Congress failed to raise the statutory $16.7 trillion borrowing
limit which is on track to be exhausted on Thursday.
The T-bill issue due on Nov. 7 last traded at
0.2025 percent, down 5 basis points from late on Friday.
The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday due to the
Columbus Day holiday.