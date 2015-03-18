NEW YORK, March 18 Interest rates on U.S. Treasury bills rose early Wednesday as some traders anticipated the Federal Reserve might signal it would raise rates later this year due to a strengthening jobs market.

One-month T-bill rate was up 1 basis point at 0.050 percent after earlier hitting 0.061 percent which was the highest since early December, while the one-year bill rate was 1 basis point higher at 0.271 percent after touching 0.278 percent which was its highest since April 2011, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)