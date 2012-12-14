NEW YORK Dec 14 A key measure on investors'
inflation expectations in the U.S. bond market fell on Friday
after data showed consumer prices fell for the first time in six
months due to weaker energy costs and sluggish economic growth.
The breakeven rates, or yield gaps between regular
Treasuries and Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, declined
broadly after the government's latest readings on the Consumer
Price Index, which fell 0.3 percent last month after a 0.1
percent gain in October.
The five-year breakeven rate fell to 2.07 percent from 2.10
percent late on Thursday, while the 10-year breakeven rate fell
to 2.45 percent from 2.47 percent late on Thursday.