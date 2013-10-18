* U.S. to sell $7 bln in 30-year TIPS next Thursday
* BLS will now release Sept. CPI report on Oct. 30
* Cleveland Fed warns of skewed data due to govt shutdown
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 18 While the federal government
ramped its operations back up on Thursday, 16 days of a partial
shutdown have left some lingering headaches in certain corners
of the bond market that rely on timely inflation data to value
securities.
The small army of data collectors from the Bureau of Labor
Statistics and the Census Bureau who gather pricing information
each month on everything from animal crackers to automobiles
were among the federal workers furloughed during the shutdown.
That has left a sizeable gap in the figures used to compile
the Consumer Price Index, the broadest measure of U.S.
inflation. Release of September's CPI reading, originally
scheduled for Oct. 16, was postponed and has been rescheduled to
Oct. 30.
Economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland warned
this week that the data-gathering hiatus could have an impact on
the accuracy of the CPI until next May. The index is computed
from 83,300 separate price quotes.
For fixed income securities traders and fund managers, the
problem is that monthly CPI increases or decreases are essential
to valuing a class of bonds designed to offer protection against
inflation, which is a bondholder's greatest enemy. Principal and
interest payments for these bonds, Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities, or TIPS, adjust to changes in CPI.
Imprecise CPI readings, analysts say, could further nick the
appeal of TIPS, which are already under pressure on bets that
wage and price growth will likely stay subdued due to the
economic drag from the shutdown.
The appetite for the securities will face its first test
next week when the Treasury will sell $7 billion more of an
existing $16 billion series of 30-year TIPS, six
days before the postponed release of the September CPI figures.
That means the TIPS Index Ratio used to help calculate the
bond's principal will be two months old at the time of next
week's auction. Typically, the CPI report is released prior to a
TIPS auction.
While the delay is expected to have a relatively limited
impact, "we are seeing more of a concession than usual," said
Michael Pond, co-head of interest rate strategy at Barclays
Capital in New York, meaning that investors are positioning for
a somewhat lower price for the new amount being sold than for
the amount currently outstanding.
On Friday, the yield on the 30-year TIPS issue
that will be reopened next Thursday was about 1.375 percent.
Traders expect the added amount to this TIPS issue
to fetch a slightly higher yield at 1.379
percent. A higher yield means a lower price since bond prices
and yields move in opposite directions.
TIPS breakevens, or the differences between the yields on
TIPS and regular Treasuries, shrank this week as investors
snapped up regular Treasuries more than TIPS after the
government reached an 11th hour agreement to avert a default by
extending the government's $16.7 trillion borrowing authority.
The 30-year TIPS breakeven was 2.230 percentage points,
compared with 2.345 points a week earlier.
The timing of the CPI delay comes when there are growing
expectations the economic drag due to the first federal shutdown
in 17 years will force the Federal Reserve to stick with its $85
billion monthly bond-purchase stimulus into 2014.
The Fed's program has helped push asset prices up but has
not fanned wider price pressures in the economy. The absence of
inflationary pressures could damp TIPS demand as well.
In August, the reference month for Thursday's auction, the
CPI edged up just 0.1 percent, bringing its year-over-year
increase to a modest 1.5 percent, which is below the 2 percent
level for inflation targeted by the Fed.
Economists polled by Reuters expected the September CPI
likely rose by 0.2 percent from a month earlier and by 1.2
percent from the previous year.
Although a last-minute deal in Congress averted a default
and reopened the government on Thursday, another Washington
episode of gridlock could unfold in early 2014, possibly causing
another disruption to the economy, not to mention the
government's collection of economic data.
"The real story here is the real economy, not the data
collection. We expect (TIPS) breakevens to rise but if there
continues to be a headwind due to the situation in Washington,
that will keep inflation expectations low," Barclays' Pond said.