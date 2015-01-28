NEW YORK Jan 28 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations fell on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve acknowledged price growth may soften further due to the steep drop in oil prices.

With inflation running below its 2 percent target, the Fed is unlikely to rush any move away from the near-zero interest rate policy it adopted more than six years ago, even as job growth has accelerated in recent months, analysts said.

"Inflation is anticipated to decline further in the near term, but the Committee expects inflation to rise gradually toward 2 percent over the medium term as the labor market improves further and the transitory effects of lower energy prices and other factors dissipate," the Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank's policy-setting group, said in a statement after a two-day meeting.

The statement reflected how low inflation has complicated the Fed's plan to normalize monetary policy.

"Growth is doing well and the labor market is improving, but inflation is very uncertain and that's a concern for them," said John Bellows, portfolio manager at Western Asset Management in Pasadena, California, which has $466 billion in assets under management.

The yield differences between TIPS and regular Treasuries which measure investors' inflation expectations and Fed policy-makers monitor have tumbled with the energy market, although they had stabilized with crude prices in recent days.

U.S. oil futures tumbled to near six-year lows on Wednesday after data showed record high inventories in the United States.

In late trading, the yield gap between five-year TIPS and five-year Treasuries - or the five-year inflation breakeven rate - dipped to 1.32 percent, down 5 basis points from a day earlier. It had touched a seven-week high on Tuesday at 1.37 percent on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was 1.60 percent, or 5 basis points lower from late Tuesday.

The Fed's latest view on lower energy prices is "an admission of inflation moving in the wrong direction, even if they still consider the move transitory and a boost to household purchasing power," Richard Gilhooly, interest rate strategist at TD Securities wrote in a research note. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)