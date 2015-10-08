NEW YORK Oct 8 The U.S. bond market's gauge on investors' 10-year inflation expectations rose on Thursday to its highest level in almost three weeks as improving oil prices reduced concerns about disinflation that would disrupt the U.S. economy.

The yield premium on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries notes over 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities grew to 1.56 percentage points, up more than 1 basis point from late on Wednesday.

The 10-year TIPS inflation breakeven rate has risen since Sept. 28 when it hit 1.40 percentage points, which was the lowest since April 2009.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, U.S. crude futures for November delivery was up 1.4 percent at $48.48 a barrel in early U.S. trading. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)