NEW YORK Oct 8 The U.S. bond market's gauge on
investors' 10-year inflation expectations rose on Thursday to
its highest level in almost three weeks as improving oil prices
reduced concerns about disinflation that would disrupt the U.S.
economy.
The yield premium on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries notes
over 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities grew to 1.56 percentage points, up more than 1 basis
point from late on Wednesday.
The 10-year TIPS inflation breakeven rate has risen since
Sept. 28 when it hit 1.40 percentage points, which was the
lowest since April 2009.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, U.S. crude futures for
November delivery was up 1.4 percent at $48.48 a barrel in early
U.S. trading.
